Nebraska basketball pursuing transfer Xavier Pinson

Nebraska basketball is among many teams pursuing one of the nation's transfer guards, who received a scholarship offer from the Huskers on Wednesday.

Xavier Pinson, who averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists this season for Missouri, reported a NU offer on his Instagram account. He started all 26 games for the Tigers this season, yet still decided to transfer for his final two seasons. He played a season-low 18 minutes in Missouri's NCAA Tournament loss to Oklahoma.

Pinson's skillset appears to fit Nebraska's program. Pinson is a volume 3-point shooter - he hit 8 of 13 against TCU and 43 3-pointers for the season - and can play multiple guard positions. Nebraska is seeking a transfer guard and a wing in the 2021 transfer pipeline, which is now stuffed with high-major starters looking for a new start.

Other current targets include Northeastern's Tyson Walker, Xavier's CJ Wincher and Penn State's Myreon Jones.

Nebraska men's basketball 2020-21 team

