 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska basketball pursuing transfer Xavier Pinson
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska basketball pursuing transfer Xavier Pinson

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska basketball is among many teams pursuing one of the nation's transfer guards, who received a scholarship offer from the Huskers on Wednesday.

Xavier Pinson, who averaged 13.6 points and 2.9 assists this season for Missouri, reported a NU offer on his Instagram account. He started all 26 games for the Tigers this season, yet still decided to transfer for his final two seasons. He played a season-low 18 minutes in Missouri's NCAA Tournament loss to Oklahoma.

Pinson's skillset appears to fit Nebraska's program. Pinson is a volume 3-point shooter - he hit 8 of 13 against TCU and 43 3-pointers for the season - and can play multiple guard positions. Nebraska is seeking a transfer guard and a wing in the 2021 transfer pipeline, which is now stuffed with high-major starters looking for a new start.

Other current targets include Northeastern's Tyson Walker, Xavier's CJ Wincher and Penn State's Myreon Jones.

Nebraska men's basketball 2020-21 team

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert