Nebraska basketball ready for 'biggest recruiting weekend in school history'

C.J. said last week he prefers to stay out of his brother’s recruiting business unless Simeon asks him. “Our relationship is beyond that,” C.J. said. But Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg views current players as the “biggest sellers” of his program.

Coaches tell recruits a lot about their programs, Hoiberg said. But only players can verify those pitches. Bryce McGowens may have chosen Nebraska without his brother being on the roster. But it didn’t hurt that Trey could vouch for Hoiberg’s staff.

“I think it was a big thing that Trey was able to talk to Bryce about recruiting when he opened it up — how he was treated and how he got better as a player,” Hoiberg said. “Your athletes are the ones that are selling it, and hopefully, our guys do a great job with that.”

Now Bryce is a vital part of Nebraska’s sales team. Few Huskers can relate to players like Biliew and Wilcher the way he can, which makes him uniquely qualified to sell other top recruits on Lincoln’s charm.