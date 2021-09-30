Nebraska basketball ready for 'biggest recruiting weekend in school history'

LINCOLN — Pinnacle Bank Arena will welcome fans again. G Herbo will take the stage. And Nebraska football will play its Homecoming game under the lights against Northwestern.
When it comes to Husker basketball’s “biggest recruiting weekend in school history,” as director of basketball operations Luca Virgilio called it, there’s no such thing as too much action.
“This is my Super Bowl,” Virgilio said. “It’s a lot of moving parts, but it’s exciting, man. I love the adrenaline.”
The Huskers welcome six top recruits to Lincoln this weekend — two from the 2022 class and four from the 2023 class.
Five-star prospects Omaha Biliew (No. 5 overall in ’23) and Simeon Wilcher (No. 11 in ’23) headline the list, followed by three-stars Trey Green (No. 1 point guard in ’23) and Jamarques Lawrence (No. 59 shooting guard in ‘22), and unrated Denim Dawson ('22 forward with 16 Division I offers) and Chase Clemmons ('23 point guard with 13 D-I offers).
Nebraska coaches aren't allowed to discuss any of them specially, but they'll be pitching them on Nebraska this weekend.
This visit also serves as a family reunion for Clemmons and Wilcher. Clemmons' cousins are Husker guards Trey and Bryce McGowens. And Simeon Wilcher is Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher’s brother.
C.J. said last week he prefers to stay out of his brother’s recruiting business unless Simeon asks him. “Our relationship is beyond that,” C.J. said. But Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg views current players as the “biggest sellers” of his program.
Coaches tell recruits a lot about their programs, Hoiberg said. But only players can verify those pitches. Bryce McGowens may have chosen Nebraska without his brother being on the roster. But it didn’t hurt that Trey could vouch for Hoiberg’s staff.
“I think it was a big thing that Trey was able to talk to Bryce about recruiting when he opened it up — how he was treated and how he got better as a player,” Hoiberg said. “Your athletes are the ones that are selling it, and hopefully, our guys do a great job with that.”
Now Bryce is a vital part of Nebraska’s sales team. Few Huskers can relate to players like Biliew and Wilcher the way he can, which makes him uniquely qualified to sell other top recruits on Lincoln’s charm.
McGowens considers it a “blessing” that Lincolnites already recognize him. He catches chills seeing the passion with which Husker fans support the football program. He caught chills again when he walked through PBA for the first time. And he loves playing in Hoiberg’s up-and-down offense, which Bryce said runs fast, fun and free.
“That’s why I came here,” he added.
Nebraska hopes this weekend’s visitors will see the Huskers through Bryce’s lens. Hoiberg is confident Nebraska’s facilities will impress recruits, especially once they see what the GO B1G project will look like when finished. And he’s already proven he can send players to the NBA from non-traditional powers like Iowa State and Nebraska.
But plenty of programs boast impressive facilities. Plenty churn out pros — and more than Nebraska.
What separates the Huskers, in Hoiberg’s mind, is the voracity with which their fans support them.
Earlier this week Hoiberg applauded fans’ patience despite Nebraska’s 14-45 record in his first two seasons. He said he saw no empty seats during his first season, and he wouldn’t have expected to see any last year if fans were allowed inside PBA.
Recruits won’t have to take Hoiberg’s word for it though. They’ll see the fans for themselves during Friday’s scrimmage. They’ll feel the energy at Saturday’s football game. And they’ll learn what it means to be a Husker from their prospective teammates.
Lesson one: All eyes are on you.
“It’s us here — this is it,” senior guard Kobe Webster said. “We get treated like celebrities. With no professional teams in Nebraska, I think the community always is behind us. We’re what they want to see.”
Other notes to know about Nebraska’s basketball’s important weekend:
» Friday’s event starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature player introductions, coaches’ remarks scrimmages. Amy Williams’ Huskers are scheduled to scrimmage at 7:45, Hoiberg’s team plays at 8:25, and G Herbo performs at 9:30.
» Simeon Wilcher and Lawrence are teammates at Roselle Catholic High School, the same New Jersey school where C.J. Wilcher played. Nebraska assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih grew up in New York and has recruited that region well during his career. Those are key connections.
» Four-star guard Ramel Lloyd, who has already committed to Nebraska, will not be in Lincoln this weekend. Lloyd was scheduled to accompany this group of visitors but had scheduling conflicts with his team at Sierra Canyon High School in California.