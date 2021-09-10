Nebraska basketball recruiting coordinator Shannah Lum takes position with Dallas Mavericks

Nebraska men's basketball recruiting coordinator Shannan Lum is leaving Lincoln for an opportunity with the Dallas Mavericks.

Lum, who was hired by the Huskers in May, was the first woman of Asian American or Pacific Islander descent to hold a recruiting coordinator position in men’s college basketball. Now she will be a “special assistant” on Mavericks coach Jason Kidd’s staff.

Lum played a role in campus recruiting at Nebraska. She said in August that “once you get a kid on campus, it’s hard to see why they wouldn’t choose us.” Lum also helped future Huskers envision the improvements they would make in coach Fred Hoiberg’s program by mining statistical data and highlighting players’ strengths that fit Nebraska well.

Lum came to Nebraska thanks to connections with director of basketball operations Luca Virgilio and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih, who previously worked with her when she was a manager at St. John's. Lum previously stated she wants to become an NBA coach, and the Huskers planned to help her reach that goal.

Four months after she arrived in Lincoln, Lum is much closer to her dream. And with her departure, Nebraska made graduate assistant Athan Katsantonis the new recruiting coordinator. Katsantonis came to Lincoln in June 2020 after working at Syracuse as a manager.