Nebraska basketball recruits fare well in first round of junior college tourney
BASKETBALL

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore discuss Husker baseball bidding to be a post-season host and how they project at this point. The crew looks at roster additions for Fred Hoiberg and company. Finally they look at Husker spring football developments ahead of an open practice on Saturday.

Two Nebraska basketball recruits — 2021 shooter Keisei Tominaga and 2022 center Blaise Keita — helped their teams advance at the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament Monday.

Tominaga, playing for Ranger College, scored 14 points in an 86-68 win over Cochise College. Tominaga added two steals and two assists. He hit 2 of 7 from 3-point range.

Keita, playing for Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, had seven points and nine rebounds in an 89-62 win over Southwest Tennessee.

Ranger, the No. 13 seed, and Coffeyville, the No. 10 seed, advance to the next round of play. Coffeyville plays No. 7 Odessa (Texas) at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Ranger plays No. 4 John A. Logan at noon Wednesday.

All games are being played in Hutchinson, Kansas.

