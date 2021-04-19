Nebraska basketball recruits fare well in first round of junior college tourney

Two Nebraska basketball recruits — 2021 shooter Keisei Tominaga and 2022 center Blaise Keita — helped their teams advance at the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament Monday.

Tominaga, playing for Ranger College, scored 14 points in an 86-68 win over Cochise College. Tominaga added two steals and two assists. He hit 2 of 7 from 3-point range.

Keita, playing for Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, had seven points and nine rebounds in an 89-62 win over Southwest Tennessee.

Ranger, the No. 13 seed, and Coffeyville, the No. 10 seed, advance to the next round of play. Coffeyville plays No. 7 Odessa (Texas) at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Ranger plays No. 4 John A. Logan at noon Wednesday.

All games are being played in Hutchinson, Kansas.

