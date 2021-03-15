Nebraska basketball roster turnover begins after Fred Hoiberg’s second season

Arop played in 21 games as a freshman in 2019-20, averaging one point and 1.3 rebounds per game. He played at least 20 minutes in NU’s last three games of last season, but chronic problems in his left knee prompted a surgery in early November. Arop needed six months to recover from it. He’ll have three years left to play elsewhere.

With the trio of departures, Nebraska is now under the 13-scholarship limit for 2021-22 by at least three, and perhaps four if the scholarship of Trevor Lakes, who was supposed to have redshirted this season until getting an immediate eligibility waiver, counts as an extra senior scholarship under the NCAA’s COVID rules.

NU plans to fill at least some of the open scholarships in the coming weeks with transfers or, less likely, incoming freshmen, but it may leave one or more open, as well.

At least two more Huskers — seniors Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster — have decisions to make for next season, as the NCAA, because of COVID, did not count the most recent season against the eligibility clock and won’t count any additional senior-year scholarships toward the 13-man total.

Hoiberg has indicated that both players — who started the last five games of the season — are welcome to return.