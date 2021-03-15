Nebraska basketball roster turnover begins after Fred Hoiberg’s second season

LINCOLN — Five days after the Nebraska men’s basketball season ended, the annual roster reshuffle began.
Two Huskers who played on the 2021 team, Yvan Ouedraogo and Elijah Wood, announced Monday on Twitter that they were leaving the program. A third player, Omaha Creighton Prep graduate Akol Arop, is also transferring, according to a team source, after he sat out the year following knee surgery. They become the third, fourth and fifth members of the 2020-21 team to leave NU, joining leading scorer Teddy Allen — who left March 1 — and walk-on Bret Porter.
Attrition is common in college basketball — especially at Nebraska under coach Fred Hoiberg. NU coaches still anticipate roster turnover being far less plentiful and impactful as it was last season, when eight of the team’s top 10 scorers either graduated or left.
“We’re not going to have a whole new team next year where you’ve got to introduce a system and pretty much start from scratch, which is what we’ve done the first two years,” Hoiberg said after the Big Ten tournament.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Ouedraogo played two seasons at NU and set the freshman single-season rebounding record last year. In the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, he averaged 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds and started four games.
Ouedraogo’s minutes went down considerably, however, with the emergence of Eduardo Andre, who became the team’s No. 2 center in the last quarter of the season. Ouedraogo didn’t play in a loss to Northwestern or the Big Ten tournament game against Penn State.
The native of Bordeaux, France — still just 18 years old — will have three years of eligibility remaining. In the post, the Huskers still have Andre, starter Derrick Walker, and incoming freshman Wilhelm Breidenbach, who better fits the offense run by Hoiberg.
Wood appeared in 13 games and scored 10 total points. The 6-foot-5, 174-pounder was the last addition to NU’s 2020 recruiting class, joining the Huskers after Wisconsin transfer Kobe King decided to leave the team. Wood reclassified from the 2021 recruiting class for 2020 and became the last scholarship player, in essence, off the bench.
A former basketball teammate of five-star signee Bryce McGowens, Wood also played a role in helping the Huskers sign McGowens, the younger brother of current NU guard Trey McGowens.
Arop played in 21 games as a freshman in 2019-20, averaging one point and 1.3 rebounds per game. He played at least 20 minutes in NU’s last three games of last season, but chronic problems in his left knee prompted a surgery in early November. Arop needed six months to recover from it. He’ll have three years left to play elsewhere.
With the trio of departures, Nebraska is now under the 13-scholarship limit for 2021-22 by at least three, and perhaps four if the scholarship of Trevor Lakes, who was supposed to have redshirted this season until getting an immediate eligibility waiver, counts as an extra senior scholarship under the NCAA’s COVID rules.
NU plans to fill at least some of the open scholarships in the coming weeks with transfers or, less likely, incoming freshmen, but it may leave one or more open, as well.
At least two more Huskers — seniors Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster — have decisions to make for next season, as the NCAA, because of COVID, did not count the most recent season against the eligibility clock and won’t count any additional senior-year scholarships toward the 13-man total.
Hoiberg has indicated that both players — who started the last five games of the season — are welcome to return.