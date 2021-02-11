Nebraska basketball schedules back-to-back games with Maryland

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men's basketball will play three road games in four days — including back-to-back games at Maryland — next week as the Huskers try to make up for time lost to COVID in January. Both games will tip at 6 p.m. and be televised on Big Ten Network.

A Wednesday home game vs. Maryland has been converted into Tuesday and Wednesday road games in College Park, Maryland, NU announced. The road trip to Maryland follows a road game at Penn State Sunday, which itself follows a Friday night home game against No. 6 Illinois.

Once the doubleheader against the Terrapins is played, NU will have made up two of its games postponed during the long COVID layoff in January.

NU's next five games:

Friday, Feb. 12: vs. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14: at Penn State, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16: at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17: at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20: vs. Purdue, TBA

