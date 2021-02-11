Nebraska basketball schedules back-to-back games with Maryland

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men's basketball will play three road games in four days — including back-to-back games at Maryland — next week as the Huskers try to make up for time lost to COVID in January. Both games will tip at 6 p.m. and be televised on Big Ten Network.
A Wednesday home game vs. Maryland has been converted into Tuesday and Wednesday road games in College Park, Maryland, NU announced. The road trip to Maryland follows a road game at Penn State Sunday, which itself follows a Friday night home game against No. 6 Illinois.
Once the doubleheader against the Terrapins is played, NU will have made up two of its games postponed during the long COVID layoff in January.
Friday, Feb. 12: vs. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14: at Penn State, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16: at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17: at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20: vs. Purdue, TBA
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
Teddy Allen
6-6, 223 * Junior * guard
Former Boys Town star can score at the rim, the free throw line and beyond the 3-point arc. He’s a good candidate to lead the team in points and floor burns.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Eduardo Andre
6-10, 228 * Freshman * Center
Runs the floor well for a big guy and could be another good rebounder. A project, to some degree, who has played basketball for only four years.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Akol Arop
6-5, 203 * Sophomore * Forward
The Creighton Prep graduate is sitting out the 2020-2021 season after suffering a knee injury. Coaches like his toughness and work ethic.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Dalano Banton
6-9, 204 * Sophomore * guard
Tall, long, lean point guard with a smooth game and a likeable personality, Banton has tremendous upside. He’ll score at the rim, pass efficiently and rebound well for his position.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Trevor Lakes
6-7, 215 * Senior * Guard
Sit-out transfer from Division II University of Indianapolis. He’s here to shoot 3s; he made 235 of them over three years at Indianapolis.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Lat Mayen
6-9, 205 * Junior * forward
X factor to the 2020-2021 season. A fairly under-the-radar JUCO recruit, Mayen has wowed coaches and teammates with his skillset, especially as a shooter. If Mayen’s the goods, he’ll present a major matchup problem for foes.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Trey McGowens
6-4, 191 * Junior * guard
Two-year starter in the ACC who drives hard to the hoop and plays stingy defense, averaging nearly two steals per game at Pittsburgh. Brings grit.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Chris McGraw
6-0, 170 * Sophomore * Guard
Walk-on transfer from Ohio, where he played at two different schools in limited minutes.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Yvan Ouedraogo
6-9, 245 * Sophomore * Center
Steadily improved as a true freshman, then lost considerable weight in the offseason to improve his conditioning. Ouedraogo will bring rebounding and defense. Needs to make more free throws.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Jace Piatkowski
6-3, 184 * Freshman * Guard
Son of former Husker star Eric Piatkowski, Jace walked on, redshirted last season and will have four years left of eligibility. He’s a good 3-point shooter.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Bret Porter
6-5, 228 * Redshirt freshman * Forward
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Shamiel Stevenson
6-6, 245 * Junior * guard
Burly transfer who sat out last season and played on the practice squad. Versatile player who can pass, defend and score in a pinch.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Thor Thorbjarnarson
6-6, 202 * Senior * Guard
The team’s most consistent 3-point shooter has a good grasp of Fred Hoiberg’s offense. The Icelandic import has deep range, which always travels well in Hoiberg’s system.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Derrick Walker
6-8, 232 * Junior * Forward
Enforcer-type who sat out last year after transferring from Tennessee. Knows his role and brings some Big Ten muscle to the team.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Kobe Webster
6-0, 172 * Senior * Guard
A graduate transfer from Western Illinois, Webster will be a vocal leader and an energy builder whether he starts or comes off the bench seven minutes in. He may be the team’s second-best 3-point shooter.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Elijah Wood
6-5, 174 * Freshman * guard
Nebraska’s fairly stacked at guard, so this true freshman will have to fight for playing time. Can he get on the court as a defender or a shooter?
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
