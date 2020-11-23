Nebraska basketball seems to have a new opponent for Thanksgiving

The Golden Window hasn't closed quite yet on the Nebraska men's basketball team.

While several teams dropped out of the multi-team event late last week, event organizer Elevate Hoops did not shutter the round-robin series of games.

And on Monday, one of the teams that didn't drop out of the event provided some insight into the games that will be played.

Nevada updated the schedule on its website Monday to include a Thanksgiving Day game against Nebraska at 1 p.m. Nevada also appears set to play Chadron State on Wednesday. Nevada's official Twitter account posted a video Monday in which a player says they arrived in Nebraska Sunday night.

NU had originally planned to play Saint Louis on Thursday, but the Billikens, along with LSU, dropped out last week to host its own mini-event.

San Francisco, which was supposed to play NU on Saturday, also dropped out, as did Western Kentucky.

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team

