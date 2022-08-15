Nebraska basketball set to hire Mississippi State's Ernie Ziegler as new assistant

LINCOLN - Nebraska basketball has hired former head coach and longtime Ben Howland aide Ernie Ziegler as its new assistant coach, a source confirmed to the World-Herald.

Zeigler spent the last seven years as an assistant coach at Mississippi State under Howland. The Bulldogs won 20 games three times and made one NCAA Tournament during that span.

Ziegler also worked with Howland at UCLA and Pittsburgh, where Ziegler the Bruins and Panthers make deep postseason runs. Zeigler was on Howland's staff when UCLA reach the national championship game in 2006. He helped Pitt reach the Sweet 16 in 2002 and 2003.

Zeigler has also served as an assistant at Bowling Green, Kansas State and Detroit.

His success as an assistant helped him land a head coaching job at Central Michigan in 2006. The Chippewas went 75-121 in six seasons under Ziegler and never posted a winning record.

Zeigler is credited with recruiting and developing ESPN Top 100 player Abdul Ado to Mississippi State. Ado averaged 6.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in four seasons with the Bulldogs. Zeigler also played a role helping Mississippi State land former Michigan State guard Rocket Watts in the transfer portal. Watts averaged 4.4 points last year in his third college season.