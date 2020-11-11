Nebraska basketball signs pair, now awaits for word on five-star Bryce McGowens

LINCOLN — Nebraska men’s basketball already had one first on Wednesday: It signed a junior college sharpshooter dubbed “the Japanese Steph Curry.”
NU will have to wait until Friday to find out if it achieves another first of signing at five-star prospect out of high school.
First, the known quantities: The Huskers signed two players, Ranger College guard Keisei Tominaga, and Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei forward Wilhelm Breidenbach on Wednesday to their 2021 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-2, 176-pound Tominaga, the first Japanese player to sign with NU, hit 47.9% of his 3-pointers last season, making 3.4 trios per game. Those kinds of numbers fit snugly into coach Fred Hoiberg’s offense, which promotes 3-point shooting.
"Keisei is one of the more unique signees in program history, and we are excited to add him to our team," Hoiberg said. "He's nicknamed 'the Japanese Steph Curry' and is truly an elite 3-point shooter with unlimited range and a quick release. Keisei will make an immediate impact not only with his shooting, but also in floor spacing, as it will help us create driving lanes for others."
Breidenbach, — 6-9, 210 — is one of the top centers in the nation after averaging 11.9 points and eight rebounds last season at Mater Dei, a top prep school in California. Breidenbach picked the Huskers over California and Marquette, among others, nearly a year after taking a visit to the school.
“Wilheim brings a skill set that translates well to the up-tempo system we play,” Hoiberg said. “He runs the floor well, has the ability to play inside out and is a physical player who can easily step out to the perimeter and stretch the defense. One of the things that stands out when you watch him is his energy level he plays with. He is relentless and is not afraid to make the hustle plays that help his team win.”
He’s a consensus top 100 player nationally, as well — No. 53 according to ESPN. That makes him one of the highest-rated high school recruits in Husker history, running neck-and-neck with former point guard Glynn Watson.
The big fish Nebraska is trying to reel in, however, won’t announce until Friday.
That’s five-star Greenville (South Carolina) guard Bryce McGowens, the 6-foot-6, 175-pound younger brother of current Husker guard Trey McGowens. He’s down to Nebraska and Georgia after decommitting from Florida State and spurning offers from traditional powers like Kansas to focus on programs where, according to father Bobby McGowens, he can make an immediate impact.
“When Trey decided to go to Nebraska, Bryce was kind of intrigued about the things he heard from Trey,” Bobby McGowens said.
Notably, Hoiberg chose not to hold a press conference on Wednesday, preferring a time “later in the week,” according to a spokesman. NU should have more clarity on its schedule — both for the non-conference “Golden Window” event held in Lincoln and whatever slate the Big Ten has in store — by Friday. It may have another recruit to crow about, too.
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
