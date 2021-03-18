Nebraska basketball staffer Bobby Lutz leaves to pursue coaching opportunities

Bobby Lutz, who spent the last two seasons as a special assistant to Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, is leaving the Huskers to pursue coaching opportunities.

Paid $150,000 annually, Lutz was not one of NU's three main assistant coaches and could not coach during practices and games.

"When I agreed to join Fred at Nebraska as special assistant, there was positive momentum in the NCAA for allowing an additional person to actively coach during practice and games," Lutz said Thursday in a statement. "That has not happened. While I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Lincoln and will always be grateful to Fred for allowing me to be a part in building the foundation of this program, I miss coaching and recruiting. Therefore, I am leaving Nebraska to pursue coaching opportunities and look forward to the next challenge. We loved our time in Lincoln and met many special friends whom we will forever cherish."

Hoiberg said Lutz, a longtime confidant and previously a 12-year head coach at Charlotte, was "a good resource" the last two years.

“He has been a great sounding board for me at both Iowa State and Nebraska and has an outstanding basketball mind,” Hoiberg said. “He has a passion for coaching and wanted to get back on the sideline.”