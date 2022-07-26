 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska basketball to face Oklahoma in the ESPN Events Invitational

Nebraska men's basketball will take on Oklahoma on Thanksgiving in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

The matchup will be played at 4 p.m. at the HP Fieldhouse on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It will be broadcast by ESPN.

All three teams on Nebraska’s side of the bracket played in the postseason last season. Oklahoma finished in the second round of the NIT, while Seton Hall and Memphis reached the NCAA tournament, falling in the first and second round respectively.

The Huskers last faced the Sooners in 2011, a 59-58 win for NU.

