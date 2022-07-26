Nebraska basketball to face Oklahoma in the ESPN Events Invitational

Nebraska men's basketball will take on Oklahoma on Thanksgiving in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

The matchup will be played at 4 p.m. at the HP Fieldhouse on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It will be broadcast by ESPN.

All three teams on Nebraska’s side of the bracket played in the postseason last season. Oklahoma finished in the second round of the NIT, while Seton Hall and Memphis reached the NCAA tournament, falling in the first and second round respectively.