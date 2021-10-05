Nebraska basketball to play 28 nationally televised games this season

Nebraska basketball will play 28 nationally televised games this season, including 19 on Big Ten Network, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Huskers will also play four games on Fox Sports 1 and five on the ESPN family of networks. Their first TV appearance comes Nov. 16 against Creighton at 6 p.m. on FS1. Nebraska’s other Fox games include both games against Iowa (Feb. 13 and Feb. 25) and its road game against Purdue (Jan. 14).
Nebraska will play its first ESPN game against Michigan on Dec. 7 on ESPN 2. The Huskers will reappear on ESPN 2 four days later against Auburn in Atlanta. And they’ll play on ESPNU against Southern (Nov. 21) and Kennesaw State (Dec. 22).
Finally, Nebraska will play six games on BTN plus, the Big Ten Network’s streaming arm. Those games include its preseason exhibitions against Peru State (Oct. 27) and Colorado (Oct. 31) as well as nonconference games against South Dakota (Nov. 27), Idaho State (Nov. 19), Sam Houston (Nov. 12) and the season opener against Western Illinois (Nov. 9).
All Husker games will also be broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network, huskers.com and the Huskers app.
Nebraska women's basketball
Nebraska women's basketball will play at least nine regular-season games on BTN or FS1, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.
The Huskers will broadcast on FS1 for their matchup with Iowa (Jan. 9) and Ohio State (Feb. 10).
BTN will televise NU's conference opener at Minnesota (Dec. 6) as well as the Huskers' Big Ten games against Michigan (Jan. 4), Indiana (Jan. 13 and Feb. 14), Iowa (Jan. 16), Penn State (Feb. 3) and a nonconference game against Drake (Deb. 19).
Nebraska's regular-season home finale against Northwestern could be added to the BTN schedule, while all games in the Big Ten tournament through the semifinals will be televised by the network. The championship will appear on ESPN2.
All of Nebraska's non-televised home games and non-televised road conference games will be streamed on BTN plus, and NU's Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Wake Forest (Dec. 1) will be available on the Watch ESPN App.