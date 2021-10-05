Nebraska basketball to play 28 nationally televised games this season

Nebraska basketball will play 28 nationally televised games this season, including 19 on Big Ten Network, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Huskers will also play four games on Fox Sports 1 and five on the ESPN family of networks. Their first TV appearance comes Nov. 16 against Creighton at 6 p.m. on FS1. Nebraska’s other Fox games include both games against Iowa (Feb. 13 and Feb. 25) and its road game against Purdue (Jan. 14).

Nebraska will play its first ESPN game against Michigan on Dec. 7 on ESPN 2. The Huskers will reappear on ESPN 2 four days later against Auburn in Atlanta. And they’ll play on ESPNU against Southern (Nov. 21) and Kennesaw State (Dec. 22).

Finally, Nebraska will play six games on BTN plus, the Big Ten Network’s streaming arm. Those games include its preseason exhibitions against Peru State (Oct. 27) and Colorado (Oct. 31) as well as nonconference games against South Dakota (Nov. 27), Idaho State (Nov. 19), Sam Houston (Nov. 12) and the season opener against Western Illinois (Nov. 9).

All Husker games will also be broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network, huskers.com and the Huskers app.​

Nebraska women's basketball