Nebraska basketball upsets No. 10 Wisconsin on the road

Nebraska ran low on energy, fouls to give and useful bodies in Madison.

And it still ran home with a win.

The Huskers beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-73 Sunday at the Kohl Center, marking their first top-10 win since no-sit Sunday in 2014 -- also against Wisconsin. They spoiled Senior Day and a conference-title celebration in the process, and they did it with a short-handed roster.

Missing both McGowens brothers – Bryce with a wrist injury, Trey ejected on a flagrant foul – NU grabbed a 74-73 lead on a pull-up 3 from Alonzo Verge with 1:50 to play. It never trailed again.

The Badgers failed to convert a field goal after Brad Davison put them up nine on a 3-pointer with 5:48 to play, and Chucky Hepburn missed one of three free throws that would’ve tied the game with 19.8 seconds remaining.

Meanwhile, Verge scored 11 of NU’s final 17 points. He finished with 26 to go with six assists and five rebounds en route to NU’s first three-game winning streak since November.

The capper was the most unlikely.

Trailing 45-37 with 18:54 to play, the Badgers grabbed the lead with a 20-4 run that spanned 5:03 and featured 14 made free throws. Those whistles left an already short-handed Nebraska with even fewer options.

The Huskers lost Trey McGowens after he was whistled for a flagrant-2 foul against Johnny Davis with 17:32 to play. McGowens swung and missed while trying to block the potential Big Ten player of the year’s shot, and hit Davis’ face on the follow through. Davis limped to the locker room with a lower body injury and did not return.

Eighty-nine seconds later, Verge hit the bench with his fourth foul, a technical whistled after Verge scored, slapped the floor and looked back at the official. He sat for the next five minutes, when NU was outscored 13-3. He fouled out on Hepburn’s 3-point attempt with 19.8 to play.

Nebraska led 40-36 at halftime despite missing freshman Bryce McGowens, its leading scorer, for the first time this season. McGowens sat with a wrist injury, but the Huskers scored at least 40 points for the third straight first half.

Derrick Walker scored 12 first-half points with his usual array of hooking finishes around the rim. Verge added eight points and four assists while probing the Badger defense around screens while the Husker defense forced seven first-half turnovers. Wisconsin entered Sunday as the least turnover prone team in the country (8.6)

Nebraska even sent Davis to the bench early after Davis committed his second foul with 10:54 to play (34 seconds after committing his first). But Wisconsin responded, thanks to strong first halves from Brad Davison (eight points, three assists) Chris Vogt (six points) and Tyler Wahl (seven points, four rebounds).

The Badgers grabbed six of their 13 offensive rebounds before halftime, with four by Wahl. The Huskers allowed 25 offensive rebounds in two meetings against Wisconsin this season.

