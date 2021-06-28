Nebraska basketball will face NC State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Nebraska men’s basketball will travel to North Carolina State for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this winter.

The Huskers and Wolfpack will play Wednesday, Dec. 1. Tipoff times and TV assignments will be announced at a later date.

This will be the first meeting all-time between Nebraska and NC State.

The Wolfpack finished 14-11 last season and advanced to the second round of the NIT.

NU is 5-5 in the event since joining the Big Ten, but it has lost two straight games to Georgia Tech. The Huskers are 3-2 on the road, however.

Three of Nebraska's nonconference games for next season are now known. NU faces Creighton on Nov. 16 and Kansas State on Dec. 19.

Other games set for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge:

Monday, Nov. 29

Notre Dame at Illinois

Iowa at Virginia

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Indiana at Syracuse

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Duke at Ohio State