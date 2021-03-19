Nebraska basketball will likely hit transfer market again to fill roster needs

LINCOLN — John Beilein preaches baby steps.
A team that finished last in the Big Ten — which Nebraska did the past two seasons — can’t expect to jump to the top of the league, said the former Michigan coach who’s now a BTN analyst.
But the Huskers can leap from last place to middle of the pack, and doing that would put them in postseason contention.
“That’s the next move — where they are in rebuilding mode — to the middle of the league,” Beilein said. “And I think they can do it.”
Dominoes falling around the Big Ten suggest it’s possible.
Three schools — Minnesota, Penn State and Indiana — fired their coaches. That almost always means a reset, particularly at Minnesota and Penn State, where players started piling into the transfer portal after the coaching change. Those were the Nos. 10, 11 and 13 teams in the Big Ten this season.
Other league programs — chiefly Wisconsin and Rutgers — could lose most of their key pieces in the offseason.
Coach Fred Hoiberg expects to retain a “good core” of players from 2020-21, including most of the team’s scoring. While five players have left in the past month, including three this week, only leading scorer Teddy Allen — who departed March 1 — had a significant impact on NU’s success in the last half of the season. Senior Thorir Thorbjarnarson still has to decide what he’ll do, as well as Shamiel Stevenson — who is older than Thorbjarnarson. But another senior, Kobe Webster, opted to return or a fifth year.
It leaves the Huskers with room for a few additions. A wing is likely who could replace Allen or potentially Thorbjarnarson. NU is also pursuing backcourt guards who could either challenge for a starting role or — like Webster was for much of this past season — be a sixth man off the bench.
Nebraska is annually aggressive in the transfer portal.
In 2020, it added Trey McGowens (Pittsburgh), Webster (Western Illinois) and Trevor Lakes (Division II Indianapolis). In 2019, it added Haanif Cheatham (Florida Gulf Coast), Matej Kavas (Seattle), Derrick Walker (Tennessee), Dalano Banton (Western Kentucky) and Stevenson (Nevada).
Since Hoiberg arrived, he’s signed seven high school prospects, four junior college players and eight transfers. Of that group, two high school prospects (Bryce McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach) and one juco (Ranger College’s Keisei Tominaga) have yet to arrive. Otherwise, one junior college signee (Lat Mayen), one high school signee (Eduardo Andre) and five transfers (Trey McGowens, Banton, Walker, Stevenson and Webster) still remain.
The transfers have been NU’s most productive option. Once they arrive, they can’t transfer again and gain immediate eligibility without a waiver. Hoiberg and lead assistant Matt Abdelmassih have long believed in using the transfer market to build their program.
“When we started at Iowa State, we took our fair share, we were criticized tremendously — locally, nationally — and it worked out for a reason,” Abdelmassih said during a radio interview in early March. “And we’re going to stick by that until we’re done at Nebraska — the day till we’re done together on this journey.”
Nebraska has reached out to Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell, a first-team All-Atlantic 10 selection in 2020 and third team in 2021. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season for the 10-15 Rams. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder would be a guard for NU.
Another guard to watch: Tyson Walker, a transfer from Northeastern University. The 6-0, 162-pound Walker averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 assists this season for the Huskies, who lost to Drexel in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament final. He shot 35.4% from 3 and averaged 2.4 steals, 12th nationally.
Nebraska’s interest may expand as teams are eliminated from the NCAA, NIT or CBI tournaments and players enter the transfer portal.
NU continues to recruit for the 2022 class as well and is particularly interested in Millard North forward Jasen Green, who had a Zoom meeting with the Huskers this week.
Green, a 6-7, 210-pound forward, is a four-star prospect according ESPN and the No. 140 player in the nation according to Rivals. Green has offers from Creighton, Stanford, Kansas State and Iowa State, among others, and he scored 18 points in the Mustangs’ state title-winning game against Bellevue West.