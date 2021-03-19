Nebraska basketball will likely hit transfer market again to fill roster needs

LINCOLN — John Beilein preaches baby steps.

A team that finished last in the Big Ten — which Nebraska did the past two seasons — can’t expect to jump to the top of the league, said the former Michigan coach who’s now a BTN analyst.

But the Huskers can leap from last place to middle of the pack, and doing that would put them in postseason contention.

“That’s the next move — where they are in rebuilding mode — to the middle of the league,” Beilein said. “And I think they can do it.”

Dominoes falling around the Big Ten suggest it’s possible.

Three schools — Minnesota, Penn State and Indiana — fired their coaches. That almost always means a reset, particularly at Minnesota and Penn State, where players started piling into the transfer portal after the coaching change. Those were the Nos. 10, 11 and 13 teams in the Big Ten this season.

Other league programs — chiefly Wisconsin and Rutgers — could lose most of their key pieces in the offseason.