Nebraska basketball will reunite with Colorado for charity game on Halloween
Nebraska men's basketball will reunite with old conference rival Colorado for a charity exhibition game on Halloween.

The game will be played Saturday, Oct. 31, at noon at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Proceeds will benefit three local nonprofit organizations — the TeamMates mentoring program, the YWCA of Lincoln for its Employ402 program and the Nebraska Greats Foundation.

“Over the past year, we have sought out ways for our program to make a positive impact in the community, and this charity game against Colorado allows us to directly help those in Lincoln who have been directly affected by COVID-19,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a press release.

Nebraska and Colorado haven't played since March 2011, their final regular-season meeting as members of the Big 12. Nebraska is 77-71 all-time against the Buffaloes, whom they played for the first time in the 1902-03 season.

Colorado made the NCAA tournament last season as a No. 5 seed. The Buffs defeated Georgetown in the opening round for their first tournament victory since 2012, then lost to Florida State in the round of 32. Head coach Tad Boyle is entering his 11th season at CU.

Boyle said in a press release he looks forward to Nebraska returning the favor and playing a charity game in Colorado next year.

"Coach Hoiberg has his program poised for future success and will be a great test for our young team," Boyle said. "More importantly, we are honored to help raise money for various Lincoln charities who have been negatively affected by the recent pandemic."

