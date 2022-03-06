Nebraska basketball wins 'fight through adversity,' upsets No. 10 Wisconsin on the road

Nebraska ran low on fumes, fouls to give and bodies in Madison.

And it still ran home with a win.

The Huskers beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-73 Sunday at the Kohl Center, marking their first top-10 win since no-sit Sunday in 2014 — also against Wisconsin. They spoiled Senior Day and a conference-title celebration in the process. And they did it with a short-handed roster.

“I feel like I played 40 minutes out there today,” coach Fred Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show. “That was an emotional game and fight through adversity. ... Our guys are playing with so much passion right now.”

Missing both McGowens brothers — Bryce with a bad wrist, Trey after being ejected for a flagrant foul — NU (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) grabbed a 74-71 lead on a pull-up 3 from Alonzo Verge with 1:50 to play and never trailed again.

The Badgers (24-6, 15-5) failed to convert a field goal after Brad Davison put them up nine on a 3-pointer with 5:48 to play, and Chucky Hepburn missed one of three free throws that would’ve tied the game with 19.8 seconds remaining.

Meanwhile, Verge scored 11 of NU’s final 17 points, including the final nine. He finished with 26 to go with six assists and five rebounds en route to NU’s first three-game road winning streak since 2017-18.

The capper was the most unlikely.

Trailing 45-37 with 18:54 to play, the Badgers grabbed the lead with a 20-4 run that spanned 5:03 and featured 14 free throws. Those whistles left an already short-handed Nebraska with even fewer options.

The Huskers lost Trey McGowens after he was called for a flagrant-2 foul on Johnny Davis with 17:32 to play. McGowens swung and missed while trying to block the shot of the potential Big Ten player of the year, and hit Davis’ face on the follow-through. Davis limped to the locker room with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Eighty-nine seconds later, Verge hit the bench with his fourth foul, a technical whistled after Verge scored, slapped the floor and looked backward at the official. He sat for the next five minutes, and NU was outscored 13-3 during that stretch. He played nearly 11 minutes with four fouls before he bumped Hepburn on the 3-point attempt with 19.8 to play.

“I had to get him back in,” Hoiberg told BTN after the game. “He was unbelievable tonight. He’s playing a great stretch of basketball right now, (and) we thought good things would happen when the ball was in his hands.

“I’m really proud of him for how he’s finishing out his career.”

The Huskers finished the first half leading 40-36 despite playing without Bryce McGowens, its leading scorer, for the first time this season. McGowens sat with a wrist injury, but the Huskers scored at least 40 points for the third straight first half.

Derrick Walker scored 12 of his 15 points before halftime with his usual array of hooking finishes around the rim. Verge added eight first-half points and four assists while probing the Badger defense around screens. The Husker defense, meanwhile, forced seven first-half turnovers. Wisconsin entered Sunday as the least turnover prone team in Division I (8.6). It finished with nine Sunday.

Nebraska even sent Davis to the bench early after he committed his second foul with 10:54 to play — 34 seconds after committing his first. But Wisconsin responded thanks to strong first halves from Brad Davison (eight points, three assists), Chris Vogt (six points) and Tyler Wahl (seven points, four rebounds).

Davison finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. Davis scored 10 on 4 of 4 shooting before he left the game. Vogt and Wahl had 13 points each.

Wahl added seven rebounds — four offensive — to his stat line, and the Badgers grabbed 13 offensive rebounds overall. The Huskers allowed 25 offensive rebounds in two meetings against Wisconsin this season.

With Northwestern's win over Minnesota late Sunday, the Huskers moved up to the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten tournament. They'll play Northwestern at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Big Ten tournament, and they hope to have Bryce McGowens back by then. Hoiberg said McGowens lacks flexion in his wrist but is “progressively getting better.”

He will receive around-the-clock treatment before Nebraska leaves for Indianapolis on Tuesday.

“The good news is, it’s gotten better each day,” Hoiberg said. “Hopefully, that continues in a positive direction, and we get him back on the floor on Wednesday.”

