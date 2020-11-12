 Skip to main content
Nebraska basketball's Akol Arop will miss entire season after knee surgery
BASKETBALL

Akol Arop

Akol Arop played sparingly during his freshman season, but he emerged later in the year and played at least 20 minutes in each of the last three games.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska sophomore Akol Arop will miss the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing knee surgery last week.

Arop had an arthroscopic procedure to address chronic issues in his left knee. Nebraska said in a press release the surgery was a success and he'll need six months to recover.

“It is disappointing because Akol has worked hard in the gym improving his game in the offseason,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement. “Knowing his work ethic, he will dedicate himself to getting back to 100 percent and have a complete recovery.”

Arop, an Omaha Creighton Prep graduate, played in 21 games last season as a true freshman. He averaged 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Most of Arop's action came late in the year, when he played at least 20 minutes in each of the last three games. He had two blocked shots against Indiana and six rebounds against Michigan. 

