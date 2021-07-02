Nebraska basketball's Dalano Banton will stay in NBA draft

Nebraska basketball's Dalano Banton will keep his name in the NBA draft pool, The World-Herald confirmed Friday.

Banton declared for the draft in late May but had the option to withdraw and return to Nebraska. The deadline to do so is July 7, but Banton has reportedly already made his decision.

Banton's pro stock has risen in recent weeks after he participated in the G League Elite Camp last month. The G League is a developmental league for the NBA and has provided many prospects with an avenue to the NBA. Some players selected in the NBA draft, and others who go undrafted, spend time early in their pro careers playing in the G League.

Banton, who is from Canada, spent two seasons at Nebraska after transferring from Western Kentucky. He sat out the 2019-20 season then was eligible for 2020-21, when he started 22 games at guard and averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

He was the first Husker since 1974 to lead the team in rebounding and assists. His highlight of the season came against Doane when he had the second triple-double in school history with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in just 21 minutes.