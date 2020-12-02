Nebraska basketball's Derrick Walker has suspension reduced

Nebraska forward Derrick Walker has had his 16-game NCAA suspension reduced to 14 games because of the COVID-shortened season.
Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the reduction on his radio show. Walker can return to the court, Hoiberg said, by mid-January.
NU is scheduled to play Maryland in its 15 game of the year, presuming none are canceled by COVID.
