Nebraska basketball's Derrick Walker has suspension reduced
BASKETBALL

Nebraska basketball's Derrick Walker has suspension reduced

Nebraska forward Derrick Walker has had his 16-game NCAA suspension reduced to 14 games because of the COVID-shortened season.

Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the reduction on his radio show. Walker can return to the court, Hoiberg said, by mid-January.

NU is scheduled to play Maryland in its 15 game of the year, presuming none are canceled by COVID.

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

