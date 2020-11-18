Nebraska basketball's games for Golden Window set

In addition to the Big Ten schedule being announced, Nebraska now knows its two opponents for the Golden Window event being held over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Huskers will play Saint Louis on Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m. The Billikens finished 23-8 last season and were likely headed for the NCAA Tournament when the season was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, on Saturday, Nov. 28, the Huskers will play San Francisco, which finished 22-12 last season and just narrowly missed qualifying for the NCAA Tournament after losing to No. 1 Gonzaga 81-77 in the West Coast Conference Tournament. Tip-off for that contest is set for 1 p.m., too.

In addition to NU’s game, Division II Chadron State has been added to the tournament to replace Northern Iowa, which left the Golden Window to play in the Sioux Falls multi-team event. Chadron State will play Nevada on Thanksgiving Day and San Francisco on Black Friday.

The Huskers are still likely to open their season Nov. 25 with a game against McNeese State. That game is not part of the Golden Window event.

