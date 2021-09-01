Nebraska basketball's 'Opening Night' event returns with rapper G Herbo

Nebraska basketball's "Opening Night" celebration will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 1.

The event is free to the public and will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. It will include introductions of both the men's and women's teams, remarks from coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, and a scrimmage by the men's team.

Capping off the event will be a post-scrimmage concert by G Herbo, a chart-topping rapper from Chicago.

The first Opening Night event was held in 2019 ahead of Hoiberg's first season. Rick Ross was the performer that year. It wasn't held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Fans can start registering for lower bowl tickets Sept. 8 at noon. There is a limit of four general admission tickets per person. More ticketing information can be found at Huskers.com/Tickets.

"We are excited to welcome our fans back to Pinnacle Bank Arena this season, and Opening Night gives them a chance to see us scrimmage and to see the personalities of our players," Hoiberg said in a press release. "For our players, it is their first opportunity to play in front of our great fans and that should make for a fun evening."

