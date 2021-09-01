 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska basketball's 'Opening Night' event returns with rapper G Herbo
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska basketball's 'Opening Night' event returns with rapper G Herbo

Opening Night

The Nebraska basketball team stands on stage with rapper Rick Ross during a concert held during Opening Night festivities in 2019.

 KAYLA WOLF, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska basketball's "Opening Night" celebration will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 1.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

The event is free to the public and will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. It will include introductions of both the men's and women's teams, remarks from coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, and a scrimmage by the men's team.

Capping off the event will be a post-scrimmage concert by G Herbo, a chart-topping rapper from Chicago.

The first Opening Night event was held in 2019 ahead of Hoiberg's first season. Rick Ross was the performer that year. It wasn't held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Fans can start registering for lower bowl tickets Sept. 8 at noon. There is a limit of four general admission tickets per person. More ticketing information can be found at Huskers.com/Tickets.

"We are excited to welcome our fans back to Pinnacle Bank Arena this season, and Opening Night gives them a chance to see us scrimmage and to see the personalities of our players," Hoiberg said in a press release. "For our players, it is their first opportunity to play in front of our great fans and that should make for a fun evening."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert