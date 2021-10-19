Nebraska basketball's scrimmages can't come soon enough for the Huskers

Today, Mayen considers Hoiberg’s advice some of the best he’s ever received. The reprieves he took last year helped reverse his shooting woes. And the breaks he took this summer have kept him healthy during the preseason.

Hoiberg said Mayen is “one of the best” players at performing rehab and recovery exercises. As a result, Mayen hasn’t missed a practice all school year.

“He's really figured out his body” Hoiberg said. “(He knows) when to do extra work, when to maybe back off. He’s put himself in a really good position going into the season.”

» When Nebraska plays fast, they’re hard to guard. When the Huskers play slower against a set defense, they’re still massaging the kinks.

“We still have times where we’re struggling with cutting and reading a defense,” Hoiberg said. “We do segments on it every day. Sometimes we’re really good. Sometimes, if it gets a little physical, we back off a little bit.”

Hoiberg stresses “making the simple play” during half-court possessions. Instead of attacking a crowded lane, move the ball around the perimeter. Or reset the play instead of forcing a low-percentage pass.