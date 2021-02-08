 Skip to main content
Nebraska basketball's Teddy Allen sidelined for 'failure to meet internal expectations'
Teddy Allen, Nebraska basketball's leading scorer, was benched and effectively suspended for Monday night's game at Minnesota for what Big Ten Network called a "failure to meet internal expectations."

Allen, who averages 17.2 points per game, hit just 1 of 10 shots and scored three points in NU's 66-56 loss at Michigan State.

According to BTN announcers, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Allen should return to the court Wednesday night when Nebraska hosts Wisconsin.

