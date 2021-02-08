Nebraska basketball's Teddy Allen sidelined for 'failure to meet internal expectations'

Teddy Allen, Nebraska basketball's leading scorer, was benched and effectively suspended for Monday night's game at Minnesota for what Big Ten Network called a "failure to meet internal expectations."
Allen, who averages 17.2 points per game, hit just 1 of 10 shots and scored three points in NU's 66-56 loss at Michigan State.
According to BTN announcers, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Allen should return to the court Wednesday night when Nebraska hosts Wisconsin.
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.
Sam McKewon
Reporter - Nebraska athletics
Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.