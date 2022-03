Nebraska basketball's Trevor Lakes enters transfer portal

LINCOLN — Nebraska forward Trevor Lakes has entered the transfer portal, an NU spokesman confirmed Monday. Lakes appeared in 22 games over two seasons — just eight this year — after transferring spending three seasons at Division II University of Indianapolis.

Recruited as a 3-point shooter, the 6-foot-7 Lakes hit 15 of 47 from beyond the arc — 3 of 11 this season — for the Huskers, averaging 2.6 points and one rebound at NU. To play next season, Lakes will need a medical waiver for a sixth season of eligibility.

A number of Husker players — Derrick Walker, Trey McGowens and Lat Mayen among them — are expected to make decisions soon about returning for one more season at NU. Freshman Bryce McGowens could decide quickly, but he's expected to enter the NBA draft process and test those waters before definitively deciding to turn pro.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.