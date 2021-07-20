Nebraska basketball's Wilhelm Breidenbach returning to workouts after knee injury

Wilhelm Breidenbach has returned slowly to workouts with the Nebraska basketball team, after tearing the meniscus in his knee earlier this year in high school player.

Breidenbach, a freshman, enjoyed a strong high school senior season with Mater Dei High School south of Los Angeles until the injury. He didn’t get surgery on it, and appears to have rehabbed the injury to the point where it has healed.

“I’m out there, I’m able to play a little bit, go up and down, so I’m pretty close to being back to full health,” Breidenbach said. “I hope to just keep building, keep strengthening my legs, and everything that needs to be strengthened to avoid injury.”

He’s also straightened out his body posture. Nebraska lists Breidenbach at 6-foot-9, but he measured recently at 6-10½.

“My posture, if you’ve seen me, it’s not exactly the greatest thing,” Breidenbach said. “Being here, and working more on my core and my shoulders, it’s kind of pulled them back. I’m standing up straighter.”

Breidenbach went to a medical specialist, who explained his back gradually rounded over time. The doctor said Breidenbach’s curvature was “nothing serious.”