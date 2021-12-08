Nebraska basketball's Wilhelm Breidenbach will not play against Auburn

LINCOLN — Nebraska forward Wilhelm Breidenbach will not play in Saturday’s game against Auburn, and “it’s most likely gonna be longer than that,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg told Sports Nightly on Wednesday.
Breidenbach injured his knee during Tuesday’s 102-67 loss to Michigan after landing awkwardly while fighting for a rebound with about 11 minutes to play. He tried to put weight on the knee afterward but hobbled off the court on one foot.
The freshman forward from California was averaging 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds through his first 10 college games.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg praised Breidenbach for his effort against Michigan’s size, and thinks the former four-star recruit has a bright future. But while Nebraska is still waiting on medical scans to confirm the severity of Breidenbach's injury, it appears the Huskers will have to move forward without him.
“He’s such a tough kid,” Hoiberg said. “He was the one guy I really thought competed through everything on both ends of the floor (against Michigan). “(We are) hoping for best.”
» Hoiberg said he considers his top assistant, Matt Abdelmassih, “one of my closest friends.” So when Abdelmassih told Hoiberg earlier this week that he needed time away from coaching, Hoiberg encouraged him.
"Health and family come first,” Hoiberg said. “That's the focus right now for Matt is to get everything in order. Hopefully he'll be back soon."
In the meantime, Doc Sadler has filled Abdelmassih’s role during games, which Sadler already did when Abdelmassih, NU’s lead recruiter left on recruiting visits.
When Hoiberg travels to see recruits next week, assistant coach Nate Loenser will join him on two visits. Assistant coach Armon Gates may join him on another.
» One day removed from Nebraska’s 102-67 loss to Michigan, Hoiberg said he was still trying to rationalize the Huskers’ lack of energy against the Wolverines.
Sure, they played two challenging road games (including a quadruple overtime loss to NC State) last week. And Hoiberg pointed out that multiple Huskers were managing non-COVID illnesses leading up to Tuesday.
But those are excuses, and Hoiberg won’t hear any. The Huskers “didn’t have it” during their home conference opener, and in Hoiberg’s mind, no explanation validates that reality.
“It's beyond me that you come home, you're playing Michigan in the first Big Ten game in front of your fans, and you don't have the ability to fight through the adversity that hit us pretty early in that game,” Hoiberg said. “You’ve got to find a way to go out there, compete (and) battle through adversity much better if we’re going to find a way to put ourselves in a position to win games.”
» Hoiberg has considered hanging pictures of goldfish in his players’ lockers, a nod to the hit Apple TV show, “Ted Lasso.”
In the show, Lasso reminds players to “be a goldfish” because goldfish have short memories. And after dropping to 351st nationally in 3-point shooting this week, Nebraska's shooters needs to forget their struggles.
“What gets you out of (a slump) is working,” Hoiberg said. “What gets you out of it is trusting, belief.”