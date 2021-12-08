Nebraska basketball's Wilhelm Breidenbach will not play against Auburn

"Health and family come first,” Hoiberg said. “That's the focus right now for Matt is to get everything in order. Hopefully he'll be back soon."

In the meantime, Doc Sadler has filled Abdelmassih’s role during games, which Sadler already did when Abdelmassih, NU’s lead recruiter left on recruiting visits.

When Hoiberg travels to see recruits next week, assistant coach Nate Loenser will join him on two visits. Assistant coach Armon Gates may join him on another.

» One day removed from Nebraska’s 102-67 loss to Michigan, Hoiberg said he was still trying to rationalize the Huskers’ lack of energy against the Wolverines.

Sure, they played two challenging road games (including a quadruple overtime loss to NC State) last week. And Hoiberg pointed out that multiple Huskers were managing non-COVID illnesses leading up to Tuesday.

But those are excuses, and Hoiberg won’t hear any. The Huskers “didn’t have it” during their home conference opener, and in Hoiberg’s mind, no explanation validates that reality.