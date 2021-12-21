Nebraska can't afford to underestimate Kennesaw State

Why the discrepancy? According to Hoiberg, the Huskers’ half-court issues have carried over to their transition game.

“We're trying to do too much right now and trying to do it by ourselves,” Hoiberg said. “That's what's leading to bad shots. That's what's leading to turnovers.”

» Only eight Huskers saw playing time on Sunday, which Hoiberg said “wasn’t the plan.” Without Trey McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach, NU’s bench is more shallow than usual. But Hoiberg still plans to dip deeper into it going forward.

Hoiberg’s message to forwards Trevor Lakes and Keon Edwards: Be ready.

“Both are guys that are going to see minutes moving forward,” Hoiberg said. “Exactly when? I don't know. But you just always have to be ready when your name is called to go out and try to make a winning impact on your team.”

» Lat Mayen is one of several Huskers who could use a confidence boost through 12 games. Mayen has played in 11, and he’s shooting just 30.8% from the field and 21.6% from 3.