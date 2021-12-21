Nebraska can't afford to underestimate Kennesaw State

LINCOLN — The flop with which Nebraska introduced its new offense against Kansas State came with a built-in explanation.
Derrick Walker, the Huskers’ newfound focal point, missed two practices where Fred Hoiberg installed the system. His rust showed through the career-high six turnovers he committed against the Wildcats.
“The timing was off,” Hoiberg said.
Timing can be fixed by the time Nebraska tips off against Kennesaw State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. But it doesn’t explain the rest of Nebraska’s 17 giveaways from Sunday or the rushed jump shots that interrupted NU’s new offensive vision.
Hoiberg chastised the Huskers for shooting too many step-back 3s on Sunday. And after reviewing the film, he noticed that they shot 1-of-13 on mid-range jumpers, many of which were also ill-advised.
So when showing that tape to his players, Hoiberg said he wrote “specific points” on the team’s white board explaining the difference between good and bad shots.
Now that coach and players understand each other, he expects the chucking to stop.
“We must improve,” Hoiberg said. “And the way to improve is pulling guys when they’re taking those shots.”
Nebraska’s struggles with turnovers are part of a larger trend. During the Huskers’ five-game losing streak, they’ve committed 76 turnovers compared to 48 assists. In the seven games prior, they committed 73 turnovers compared to 103 assists.
Yes, the competition has improved. Only one of Nebraska’s first seven opponents (Creighton) plays in a high-major conference. But the Huskers see turnovers as self-imposed errors. And they can’t expect to save their season by repeating those mistakes.
“We have to take care of the ball,” Hoiberg said. “We will not have a chance the rest of this year, if we were turning the ball over like we're doing right now.”
Not even against Kennesaw State, which enters Wednesday with just one win against a Division I competition. The Owls might look underwhelming on paper, but they did build a double-digit lead against Creighton. And given Nebraska’s recent form, it can't afford to underestimate any opponent.
“We got to come out, put our hard hat on,” Hoiberg said. “Because they're going to play as hard as any team that we face so far.”
» Even when the Huskers force opponent turnovers, they’re struggling to cash in. During this five-game losing streak, NU has scored 60 points off 67 turnovers (.9 points per turnover). Meanwhile, opponents have scored 106 points off 80 turnovers (1.32 points per turnover).
Why the discrepancy? According to Hoiberg, the Huskers’ half-court issues have carried over to their transition game.
“We're trying to do too much right now and trying to do it by ourselves,” Hoiberg said. “That's what's leading to bad shots. That's what's leading to turnovers.”
» Only eight Huskers saw playing time on Sunday, which Hoiberg said “wasn’t the plan.” Without Trey McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach, NU’s bench is more shallow than usual. But Hoiberg still plans to dip deeper into it going forward.
Hoiberg’s message to forwards Trevor Lakes and Keon Edwards: Be ready.
“Both are guys that are going to see minutes moving forward,” Hoiberg said. “Exactly when? I don't know. But you just always have to be ready when your name is called to go out and try to make a winning impact on your team.”
» Lat Mayen is one of several Huskers who could use a confidence boost through 12 games. Mayen has played in 11, and he’s shooting just 30.8% from the field and 21.6% from 3.
Both are career-lows, but Hoiberg’s confidence in Mayen hasn’t wavered. The junior forward broke out of a shooting slump by making five 3-pointers against Rutgers in March. Hoiberg believes Mayen will deliver a similar performance soon.
“Lat is a good shooter,” Hoiberg said. “He’s proven it at this level. And I do think it's a matter of time before he starts knocking them down consistently.”