Nebraska can't catch up after big first half by Iowa

IOWA CITY — Fresh off its first Big Ten win this season, Nebraska was flattened in the first half as Iowa rolled to a 98-75 win Sunday afternoon.

Keegan Murray poured in a career-high 37 points to lead the Hawkeyes as he went 15 of 21 from the field. Nebraska led 15-11 before Murray scored 12 straight to give the Hawkeyes all the momentum.

Iowa scored 19 points off 12 Nebraska turnovers in the first half as the Hawkeyes led 53-25 at the half. Murray had 24 at halftime, and Iowa led by as many as 36 with 14 minutes to play.

Murray also scored 30 in Iowa's game, a 110-87 win over Maryland.

Nebraska shot 54.5% from the field in the second half after shooting 31% before halftime, but the Huskers never got closer than 19 in the second half.

Kris Murray and Payton Sandfort added 12 points each off the bench for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten).

Derrick Walker led the Huskers with 14 points and six rebounds, while Bryce McGowens added 11 points and Eduardo Andre had 10.

Nebraska (7-18, 1-13) returns home to host Maryland on Friday.