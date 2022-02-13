 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska can't catch up after big first half by Iowa
0 Comments
alert topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska can't catch up after big first half by Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

Fred Hoiberg press conference after loss to Iowa.

IOWA CITY — Fresh off its first Big Ten win this season, Nebraska was flattened in the first half as Iowa rolled to a 98-75 win Sunday afternoon.

Keegan Murray poured in a career-high 37 points to lead the Hawkeyes as he went 15 of 21 from the field. Nebraska led 15-11 before Murray scored 12 straight to give the Hawkeyes all the momentum.

Iowa scored 19 points off 12 Nebraska turnovers in the first half as the Hawkeyes led 53-25 at the half. Murray had 24 at halftime, and Iowa led by as many as 36 with 14 minutes to play.

Murray also scored 30 in Iowa's game, a 110-87 win over Maryland.

Nebraska shot 54.5% from the field in the second half after shooting 31% before halftime, but the Huskers never got closer than 19 in the second half.

Kris Murray and Payton Sandfort added 12 points each off the bench for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten).

Derrick Walker led the Huskers with 14 points and six rebounds, while Bryce McGowens added 11 points and Eduardo Andre had 10.

Nebraska (7-18, 1-13) returns home to host Maryland on Friday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert