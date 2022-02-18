Nebraska can't keep Maryland from rim, free-throw line as Huskers fall to Terrapins

LINCOLN — Nebraska men's basketball couldn’t keep Maryland away from the rim or the free-throw line in Friday’s 90-74 loss to the Terrapins at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Terps used a 12-3 run to build an 11-point lead early in the second half. Donta Scott capped the run with a powerful two-handed dunk after Trey McGowens turned the ball over, and the Huskers struggled to contain Maryland at the rim all night.

The Terrapins scored 46 of their 90 points in the paint on Friday. They beat NU despite shooting 21.1% from 3-point range thanks to efficient inside scoring and frequent free throws.

Nebraska trailed 42-40 after a first half that featured 19 fouls and 27 free throw attempts.

Maryland shot 13 of its eventual 24 free throws before halftime. The Terrapins shot 72.7% for the game.

Freshman Bryce McGowens, who entered Friday ranked third among Big Ten players in free throw attempts, scored eight of his 11 first-half points from the free-throw line. He finished with 25 points. Lat Mayen added eight points on 2 3-pointers.

The Huskers’ free-throw success overshadowed a shaky offensive approach, though. NU only assisted on five of their 12 field goals early, and they failed to convert a field goal for 4:47 to close the half.

Maryland grabbed its first lead with an 11-2 run that spanned 2:41. Freshman forward Julian Reese scored seven of those 11 and scored a career-high 13 points. Fatts Russell added 11 points on 11 shots. He finished with 23.

Nebraska will travel to Northwestern on Tuesday. The Wildcats beat NU by 24 points at PBA on Feb. 5, and the Huskers are still searching for their first road win this season.

