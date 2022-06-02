Nebraska commit Cale Jacobsen is practicing what he preaches — more practice

LINCOLN — Cale Jacobsen is already studying.

The Ashland-Greenwood grad, who committed to Nebraska as a preferred walk-on last month, said he tailored his shooting workouts to match the shots NU is designed to create. He shoots pull-up jumpers around ball screens and dribble handoffs. He spots up around the 3-point arc.

He hopes the routine will help him impress his new coaches when summer workouts begin next week.

Jacobsen knew playing time would be harder to earn when he chose NU over scholarships to Holy Cross or North Dakota. But the way he sees it, his reps will either lead to minutes or set an example for teammates.

Either outcome could help the Huskers.

“I’m gonna try to find any way I can to help their program and their team, whether that’s on the court right away or that’s in the locker room,” Jacobsen said. “I think being a good person in the locker room and building relationships with everybody is what drives the culture.”

Jacobsen has always believed in the power of practice. He watched film with his father, Brad, before he was 7 (Brad coached at Ashland-Greenwood). By sixth grade, he was using dad’s keys to shoot around before the first bell rang at 8:15 a.m.

Teachers recalled seeing him as early as 6 a.m.

“Those (keys) were my best friends,” Jacobsen said.

He learned the drills from his brother, Tyler Craven, now a coach and teacher at Ashland-Greenwood. The two spent hours shooting, dribbling and playing one-on-one.

Craven, about five years older, used size to dominate the early matchups, but Jacobsen kept games competitive as he entered high school. And when he finally beat his brother, “we stopped playing,” Jacobsen said.

One game into Jacobsen’s junior season, his progress halted. His knee caved during a routine jump stop. Torn ACL.

Jacobsen’s mother cried when she heard the news. He did too after the appointment, alone in his room. When friends at school asked about the knee, he excused himself to the bathroom.

“I didn’t wanna talk about it,” Jacobsen said. “That was emotional. It was a hard day.”

Jacobsen tackled his newest challenge with the same method that had always worked: Practice. He rehabbed for six months hoping he could play during the live period that July.

He spent two weeks re-learning how to jump. Small hops, big jumps, changes in direction. Constant pain.

“The worst two weeks of my life,” he said.

He kept pushing, though. Extra reps, extra weight on the squat bar.

But when he visited his physical therapist last June, none of that mattered. Jacobsen still couldn’t play.

“Are you kidding?” he said.

Nope. Jacobsen wouldn’t play again for another three months. He skipped football season and played his first game a year after the injury. He didn’t stop worrying about the knee until midway through last season.

Jacobsen wonders if the injury hurt his recruitment.

The summer after junior year is crucial to the scouting process. Coaches couldn’t see him during that window.

“But I guess I’ll never really know the answer to that,” Jacobsen said. “I think I’m happy where I ended up.”

Even if he starts on the bench. Jacobsen still thinks that practice makes progress, even if the knee injury taught him that progress isn’t always linear.

The film he watches will apply to a Big Ten defense. The jumpers he shoots will inspire a teammate to do the same.

His determination will make a difference.

“I’m not just satisfied with just being (at Nebraska),” Jacobsen said. “I want to go in and make an impact however that looks. So I’m going to continue to do what got me there — work hard and surround myself with the right people — and see what I can do from here.”

