Nebraska could use Trey McGowens against Purdue, but will he be ready to play?

“You’ve got two of the better bigs that just sub in and out for each other, and both pose incredible challenges on the block,” Hoiberg said. “(They are) very different players in their style, but if you don't battle them and you don't get them off their position, they're just going to turn around and lay it in or dunk it on you.”

Like Illinois, the Boilermakers surround their big men with lethal shooters. Isaiah Thompson ranks second among Big Ten shooters in 3-point percentage (47.8%). Jaden Ivey, the Boilermakers’ most dynamic perimeter player, ranks 10th at 43.8%. And right behind Ivey is Sasha Stefanovic, who shoots 41.9% on 6.2 attempts per game.

Hoiberg likes the way Nebraska defended the inside-out attack against Illinois. At least, he liked it until the final few minutes. The Huskers held Illinois to seven 3-pointers — three fewer than its season average — on Tuesday, but four of those seven came during the final 6:09.

NU also held Illinois, the nation’s best offensive rebounding team, to three offensive rebounds at halftime. But the Illini grabbed 12 in the second half, including five during the final 4:04.