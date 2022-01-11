Nebraska crumbles during crunch time in loss to No. 25 Illinois

LINCOLN — For the second time in as many home games, Nebraska showed spunk against a ranked opponent. But for the second time in as many home games, it crumbled during crunch time.

The Huskers lost 81-71 to Illinois on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers traded runs and baskets all night with the Illini. The lead changed five times, and neither team trailed by more than five minutes during the first 18 of the second half.

But tied at 65 with 3:57 remaining, the Huskers’ late-game demons resurfaced. And without Kofi Cockburn, who sat the final 3:57 due to foul trouble and poor free-throw shooting, Illinois seized control with a 12-2 run over the next 2:52

"They hit the big ones there at the end of the game when it mattered most,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Our effort was phenomenal. I thought we fought them all the way to the end. (We’ve) got to execute better down the stretch.”

The trouble started on the offensive glass, where Coleman Hawkins grabbed three offensive rebounds before giving the Illini a 67-65 lead with 3:25 to play. Then Omar Payne, a Florida transfer and Cockburn’s replacement, pinned Bryce McGowens’ layup to the backboard at one end before slamming home an alley-oop at the other.