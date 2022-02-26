Nebraska does need change but it's not Fred Hoiberg, his players say

LINCOLN — Something has to change in Lincoln.

Coach Fred Hoiberg, who enters Sunday's game at Penn State with a 21-66 record at Nebraska, was told this week that he will return for a fourth season. But Athletic Director Trev Alberts made that announcement with a caveat: The Huskers have to try something different.

“I believe in Fred and (I’m) looking forward to the changes that he makes,” Alberts said Thursday. “Those changes will be his to make, and they’ll be on his timeline.”

Hoiberg is thankful for the support the administration showed this week. He said Friday he re-structured his contract because it was the “right thing to do,” and because he wanted to prove his commitment.

As for those changes, “I don’t know yet,” Hoiberg said. He only knows that, “We need to win more.”

Hoiberg’s players have ideas, however, and they shared them after Friday’s 88-78 loss to Iowa. To Alonzo Verge, change starts with the 11-0 run Nebraska surrendered in 2:41 against the Hawkeyes.

Verge has seen too many like that.

“When we get hit, we don't know how to get back up,” Verge said. “We could be down two points, four points and we hold our heads down and stuff. It's so frustrating because I feel like we compete and we are so close and it's just ... right there.”

Twenty-eight games in (7-21 overall, 1-16 Big Ten), that’s a hard habit to break. Verge said resilience is a habit best instilled at the beginning of a season.

Next year, NU “can’t let kids feel comfortable,” Verge said. They need to play with more discipline and less complacency.

“We’ve got to take accountability for ourselves,” Verge said when asked where the Huskers lack discipline. “I feel like that's something that we lack ... I feel like we got a lot better at that, and we’re still working on it.”

An example: Verge and Derrick Walker got into an argument during a timeout in Friday’s loss. Walker said “it wasn’t that serious,” but the players weren’t using “indoor voices,” either.

When the timeout ended, Verge and Walker embraced. They acknowledged each other’s viewpoint. Then they went back to work.

“That’s the accountability piece (Verge) was talking about,” Walker said. “If he can't yell at me and I can’t yell at him and we can’t move on, then we’re not really teammates.”

Walker said Hoiberg has done a “good” job of fostering an accountable environment. He said NU’s coach is a “chill guy” who doesn’t want to yell at players, but will if he has to.

Verge interrupted Walker during Friday’s presser to call Hoiberg a “really good coach.” The Huskers have detailed scouting reports every night. Hoiberg watches film as soon as he sits on the plane after road games.

“I would play for him any day, honestly,” Verge said.

That’s coming from Verge, a player Hoiberg benched several times this season. And Walker, the only player on campus through all 66 losses during Hoiberg’s tenure, agrees with Verge’s assessment.

Something has to change in Lincoln. Resiliency. Discipline. Accountability. But not the coach, his players said.

“I still think he needs time to just prove himself,” Walker said. “Because he can do it. He's played at the (next) level. He's coached at the (next) level. He's won at another college. So it's nothing that he's never done.”

