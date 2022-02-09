Nebraska downs Minnesota for first Big Ten win of the season

LINCOLN — The crowd stood and cheered for the final 30 seconds. The players exchanged long overdue hugs and handshakes. And for the first time in almost two months, the band played a victory tune.
Finally.
Nebraska beat Minnesota 78-65 on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers withstood a hot second half from Minnesota forward Jamison Battle to snag their first win of 2022.
Among the droughts snapped on Wednesday night: 10 straight losses, 15 straight to Big Ten teams and 18 in a row to high-major opponents.
For the first time in 2022, Fred Hoiberg could return home satisfied.
"It feels great. The approach that they brought after the embarrassing loss on Saturday is what won the game," Hoiberg said.
The Huskers grabbed control with a 12-0 run that lasted just two minutes, and Alonzo Verge scored or assisted on 10 of those 12.
Alonzo Verge embarrassed the Gophers when he inbounded the ball to himself off a Gopher’s back for a layup. He forced a timeout when he made a pull-up 3 from the left wing in transition. And with 11:43 to play, he sliced through their defense with a no-look bullet to Derrick Walker for a layup.
Verge finished with 22 points and four assists, including 20 points in the second half.
The Gophers countered with a 21-point half from Jamison Battle, who Nebraska held scoreless in the first half. Battle made five second-half 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds. His fifth, which came with 8:59 to play, cut Nebraska’s once 20-point lead to 12.
The Huskers had enough perimeter juice to hold serve, however. Verge crossed Gopher guards into a daze. Bryce McGowens (16 points) scored a circus shot and-1 while falling to the floor. And the Huskers, for once, closed a win without drama.
“They climbed into our guys and just had more urgency and force to them. That’s a talented team — we knew that coming into this game. We didn’t do our part. We weren’t strong with the ball and got put on our heels,” Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said.
Nebraska led 32-21 at halftime thanks to its most active defensive half of the season (and a few dumb Minnesota passes). The Gophers committed 12 turnovers in the first half after entering Wednesday with the sixth-lowest turnover rate in the country (14.1%). They average nine a game.
The Huskers scored 15 first-half points off turnovers, capitalizing on the Gophers’ mistakes early to grab a 9-2 lead and energize a sparse weeknight crowd. Bryce McGowens caught two alley-oops — one with one hand — from his brother, Trey, in the first three minutes.
Bryce commanded the spotlight, but Trey steadied Nebraska all night. The elder McGowens finished with six points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
"It all started in practice. This week in practice we really got after it. after our embarrassing loss on Saturday we couldn’t go out like that again,” Bryce said.
Nebraska will play at Iowa on Sunday at 1 p.m. It hasn’t beaten the Hawkeyes at home since 2012, Doc Sadler’s last season as head coach.
“It just means everything for us to see this win go through,” Walker said.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.