Nebraska downs Minnesota for first Big Ten win of the season

Verge finished with 22 points and four assists, including 20 points in the second half.

The Gophers countered with a 21-point half from Jamison Battle, who Nebraska held scoreless in the first half. Battle made five second-half 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds. His fifth, which came with 8:59 to play, cut Nebraska’s once 20-point lead to 12.

The Huskers had enough perimeter juice to hold serve, however. Verge crossed Gopher guards into a daze. Bryce McGowens (16 points) scored a circus shot and-1 while falling to the floor. And the Huskers, for once, closed a win without drama.

“They climbed into our guys and just had more urgency and force to them. That’s a talented team — we knew that coming into this game. We didn’t do our part. We weren’t strong with the ball and got put on our heels,” Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said.

Nebraska led 32-21 at halftime thanks to its most active defensive half of the season (and a few dumb Minnesota passes). The Gophers committed 12 turnovers in the first half after entering Wednesday with the sixth-lowest turnover rate in the country (14.1%). They average nine a game.