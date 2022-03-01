Nebraska downs No. 23 Ohio State for Fred Hoiberg's first win over a ranked team

Once may be a fluke, but twice? Twice makes you think.

Nebraska beat No. 23 Ohio State 78-70 on Tuesday for its second impressive road win in three days and its first win against a ranked opponent in almost three years.

The Huskers had lost 24 straight against Top-25 teams since beating Maryland on March 14, 2019. But against the Buckeyes, who needed a win to keep pace for a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament, the Huskers looked in control for long stretches.

They led for 29 of 40 minutes. They shot at least 49% from the field and 39% from 3 for the second straight game. And during the last week of the regular season, they appear to have found their stride.

All thanks to a game plan that Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said was implemented in about 90 minutes.

“The guys (went) out and (executed) it, (locked) into it,” Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show. “It just speaks to how much they're bought into this thing, and that's not the case with most teams that are struggling."

Bryce McGowens led NU with 26 points, his 11th 20-point performance this season. His brother Trey perched an invisible crown on Bryce’s head as they walked through the handshake line.

C.J. Wilcher added 15 on 6-11 shooting while passing Ryan Anderson for second on Nebraska’s freshman 3-pointers list. And Verge, the Huskers’ oft-maligned point guard, dished 11 assists to go with 13 points and four rebounds.

Yes, Zed Key missed the game with an ankle injury. Kyle Young missed the second half with an illness, too. But after spending the season in the Big Ten’s basement, the Huskers looked like they belonged against one of the conference’s best.

They showcased their swagger when McGowens shushed the crowd after hitting a three to silence the home crowd with 13:33 to play. And they showed their scrap by diving for loose balls, one of which resulted in a scuffle and an ejection of OSU forward Seth Towns. And though they failed to convert a field goal during the final four minutes, they hung on for a massive, momentum-building victory.

"It's just fun to see how together they are,” Hoiberg said. “Our guys (showed) resiliency down the stretch. To be able to finish this off is a huge testament to our guys."

E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with 27 points and 14 rebounds (five offensive) Malaki Branham, McGowens’ top rival for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, finished with 16 points on 5 of 11 shooting.

Branham scored 35 against the Huskers on Jan. 2, but that was without Trey McGowens, who hounded Branham all night and used all five of his fouls while doing so.

Nebraska continued its recent hot shooting en route to a 43-39 halftime lead. The Huskers shot 55% from the field and 50% from 3 in the first half just two days after shooting Penn State out of its home gym on Senior Night.

Wilcher scored 13 of his 15 points and all three of his 3-pointers before halftime, including the one that moved him past Anderson on NU’s freshman 3-pointers list. Joe McCray, who made 80 in 2005, will be hard to catch.

Bryce McGowens scored 12 of his 26 in the first half as well. And Alonzo Verge dished nine of his 11 assists.

The Huskers stayed hot in the second half and earned their first win over a ranked opponent since March 14, 2019, when they beat Maryland in the Big Ten tournament. As of Tuesday, the Huskers are slated to play the Terps again in the first round. But the Huskers could still earn the 13 seed if they beat Wisconsin this weekend and Minnesota loses both of its games this week.

NU will play Wisconsin on the road at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Badgers beat NU 73-65 on Jan. 27 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska will seek its first three-game winning streak in conference play since 2018.

If that seems unlikely, so did the first two.

“The two toughest things in this business are to get over a big emotional loss and find a way to put a big win behind you,” Hoiberg said. “For our guys to do that in a year where we haven't had a lot of those, again, it shows you what they're all about."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.