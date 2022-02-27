Nebraska downs Penn State in its most decisive Big Ten win of the Fred Hoiberg era

They kept fans waiting 110 days, 28 games and nearly five months.

But in the final days of a lost season, the Huskers finally fulfilled their potential.

Nebraska beat Penn State 93-70 Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa., the most decisive Big Ten win of the Fred Hoiberg era. The Nittany Lions (12-14, 7-11) were no juggernaut, but they were 10-4 at home and 3-1 in their last four.

Then they ran into the offensive tsunami that Nebraska fans — and coaches — had been waiting to see all season. The Huskers shot 58% from the field (best under Hoiberg), 65% from 3 (best under Hoiberg) and built the lead as high as 31 in their first road win of the season.

“We never got sped up tonight,” coach Fred Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show. “We just made the right play, and we hit singles. We didn’t try to do too much, and I thought everybody that stepped on the floor made a big contribution to this win.”

They wasted no time, either. Trailing 13-10 with 16:22 to play, Nebraska scored 18 of the next 20 points to open a 13-point lead. The Nittany Lions never got closer than eight because NU played its best half of the season.

The Huskers scored 49 points, made seven 3-pointers and rebounded six of their 13 first-half misses, which resulted in 12 second-chance points.

NU had scored 49 points in a half once before Sunday (Feb. 13 at Iowa). The Huskers had grabbed six or fewer offensive rebounds in 14 games. And they’d made seven or fewer 3s in 20 games.

They did all of that and more against a Penn State defense that entered Sunday allowing 57.8 points per game in its last four and had allowed 80 points twice in Big Ten play.

The Huskers eclipsed 86, the highest total against Penn State in conference play, with 4:19 to play.

“I thought early we got in such a good rhythm,” Hoiberg said. “We kind of matched each other for those first four or five possessions, and then we just kept going.”

Several Huskers played a role in the victory. Bryce McGowens led NU with 25 points, answering a 31-point performance from Ohio State guard and fellow freshman of the year contender Malaki Branham earlier this week.

Alonzo Verge added 15 to go with five assists and four rebounds. Lat Mayen had 13 on 5 of 8 shooting and Trey McGowens scored 12. Derrick Walker scored 10 points to go with seven rebounds (five offensive) and four assists. Walker has 19 offensive rebounds in his past five games.

Hoiberg praised Walker and the guards for keeping Penn State off the glass. He praised Verge for injecting NU’s offense with pace. And overall, “I just thought the execution was perfect,” he said.

With the win, NU avoided clinching a third-consecutive 14 seed in the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers are two games behind 13th-place Minnesota and own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Nebraska needs to win out and have Minnesota lose to Maryland and Northwestern this week to move up.

Short of that, Nebraska’s win over Penn State will serve as a much-needed palate cleanser. Barring several more outlier performances, the Huskers aren’t going dancing. They won’t sniff their preseason expectations. This season will be remembered as a failure.

But for one night, inside a quiet Bryce Jordan Center, they couldn’t miss. And that felt good after suffering through so many disappointments.

"None of us are happy with anything that has gone on from the win-loss record,” Hoiberg said. “To play the right way for 40 minutes and get rewarded for it, it's very gratifying.”

Nebraska will play at Ohio State at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a makeup game from the Huskers’ COVID-19 pause in January. The Buckeyes beat NU 87-79 in overtime Jan. 2.

