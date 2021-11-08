Nebraska expects to be tested in season opener against Western Illinois

Assistant coach Armon Gates said last week that, had Webster been healthy against Colorado, he may have played point guard when Verge and McGowens sat with foul trouble. Instead, Bryce McGowens handled the duties. And Hoiberg said he’s confident in Nebraska’s depth behind both Webster and Mayen.

“We’ve got a lot of depth on this team,” Hoiberg said. “You can't play everybody — it's just just the nature of it. But at some point, guys are gonna get an opportunity to go out there over the course of a long season. (They have to) take advantage of that when an opportunity presents itself.”

Trey McGowens took only six shots (and no 3-pointers) during Nebraska’s two exhibition games, but Hoiberg doesn’t see that as a problem.

Instead, he praised McGowens, who averaged 10.7 points per game and shot a career-high 36.7% from 3-point range, for not forcing shots. McGowens committed the same number of turnovers (246) as assists last season. And while he committed five in the exhibition against Colorado, Hoiberg said McGowens’ assist-to-turnover ratio has been “excellent” in practice.

“He’s really grown in that area,” Hoiberg said. “We feel really good right now that, when Trey has the ball in his hands, that he’s going to make the right play.”