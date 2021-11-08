Nebraska expects to be tested in season opener against Western Illinois

LINCOLN — Nebraska forward Derrick Walker can’t pinpoint why his teammates would miss a box out.
Sometimes players “get lackadaisical” on the court, Walker said. Sometimes they assume that the shot will fall.
“Maybe it comes down to effort,” he added.
Nebraska didn’t give enough during its 82-67 exhibition win over Colorado on Halloween. The Huskers allowed 23 offensive rebounds against the Buffaloes — three more than they’ve allowed in any game under coach Fred Hoiberg — which led to 19 second-chance points.
When they open their season Tuesday against Western Illinois, which starts three forwards 6-foot-7 or taller, their backboard integrity will again be scrutinized.
“It’s gonna be a battle for us,” Hoiberg said. “We’ll certainly get tested. They do a good job crashing.”
The Leathernecks’ size, headlined by 6-foot-10 forward Tamell Pearson, is not Hoiberg’s main concern. The Husker coach said big men Wilhelm Breidenbach and Walker “did their jobs” against Colorado’s beefy front court. Nebraska’s guards, on the other hand, too often leaked out or mismarked their man while Colorado pursued its own misses.
In doing so, the Husker guards hurt Nebraska’s offense as well as its defense.
“We’re a fast-paced team,” Walker said, “And if we don’t get that first initial rebound, we can’t get out and run.”
But if the guards rebound better, the Huskers’ offense can move even faster. Instead of waiting for outlet passes, Nebraska’s guards can turn any opponent miss into a fast break.
That’s why the Huskers drill rebounding “every day,” according to Hoiberg. If they practice enough, rebound fundamentals will cease to be a matter of trying. Instead, the Huskers will block out from habit.
“And if we do that, if we clean up the glass, I think we’re going to have a great year,” Hoiberg said.
Other notes ahead of Tuesday’s season opener:
Kobe Webster (back) and Lat Mayen (ankle) are questionable for Tuesday’s game. Webster missed the exhibition against Colorado with back spasms, while Mayen left that game after tweaking his ankle.
Mayen averaged 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 27 starts last season. He figures to start at power forward again this season. Wilhelm Breidenbach would join the starting lineup if Mayen can’t play, which means that Eduardo Andre would see an increased reserve role.
Webster, who transferred from Western Illinois to Nebraska before last season, scored 8.1 points per game last year while shooting 38% from 3-point range. He played behind guards Alonzo Verge, Trey McGowens, Kesei Tominaga and C.J. Wilcher during the Huskers’ scrimmage against Peru State.
Assistant coach Armon Gates said last week that, had Webster been healthy against Colorado, he may have played point guard when Verge and McGowens sat with foul trouble. Instead, Bryce McGowens handled the duties. And Hoiberg said he’s confident in Nebraska’s depth behind both Webster and Mayen.
“We’ve got a lot of depth on this team,” Hoiberg said. “You can't play everybody — it's just just the nature of it. But at some point, guys are gonna get an opportunity to go out there over the course of a long season. (They have to) take advantage of that when an opportunity presents itself.”
Trey McGowens took only six shots (and no 3-pointers) during Nebraska’s two exhibition games, but Hoiberg doesn’t see that as a problem.
Instead, he praised McGowens, who averaged 10.7 points per game and shot a career-high 36.7% from 3-point range, for not forcing shots. McGowens committed the same number of turnovers (246) as assists last season. And while he committed five in the exhibition against Colorado, Hoiberg said McGowens’ assist-to-turnover ratio has been “excellent” in practice.
“He’s really grown in that area,” Hoiberg said. “We feel really good right now that, when Trey has the ball in his hands, that he’s going to make the right play.”
McGowens totaled eight steals in the exhibition games, which Walker believes is another sign of growth. McGowens has always been a great defender, Walker said, but he hasn’t had to gamble for steals as often during the preseason.
That’s because he’s rotating faster and in the correct position more often, yet another sign of McGowens’ maturity.
“Trey has grown all over,” Walker said. “His mental has gotten a lot better as far as him stepping up and demanding from the team. When you’re at practice, you can see when a guy is actually trying to get better. I feel like Trey has made a mental effort to get better every day.”
Walker did not see that CBS Sports’ Andy Katz picked Nebraska to make the NCAA tournament last week. And even if he had, he wouldn’t pay it much thought.
Succeeding in March always lingers in the back of the Huskers’ minds, but “right now, it’s so early,” Walker said. “We take it game by game. We know we can’t get to March if we don’t handle November.”