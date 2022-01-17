 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska falls to 0-8 in Big Ten play with home loss to Indiana
LINCOLN – Nebraska lost 78-71 to Indiana on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 23 points and 12 rebounds despite sitting the final 7:36 of the second half with four fouls. The Huskers trailed by eight when Jackson-Davis checked out with 7:36 to play. They never cut it closer than five from then on.

Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 20 points. Alonzo Verge added 17 points and four assists. And Trey McGowens, playing his first game since Nov. 16, added seven points, two rebounds and brought plenty of scrappy defensive energy in 21 minutes.

Monday’s game featured more fouls (40) and more free throws (45) than any Nebraska game this season. Seven players accrued at least three fouls, including NU forward Derrick Walker, who played just 19 minutes due to foul trouble. Eduardo Andre filled in with four points and five rebounds in a career-high 21 minutes.

Nebraska will play at Ohio State on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. The Buckeyes beat Nebraska 87-79 in overtime on Jan. 2.

