Nebraska falls to 1-15 in Big Ten play after loss to Northwestern

Nebraska hired Fred Hoiberg to raise its basketball program’s ceiling. Three years in, the Huskers can’t scrape themselves off the floor.

NU clinched a third straight 20-loss season with Tuesday’s 77-65 loss to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Before this streak, Nebraska had never sunk so low. It never won an NCAA tournament game, but it could beat teams like the Wildcats — or at least stay competitive.

But now the Huskers have lost to Northwestern twice by double digits in 18 days. The Wildcats never trailed on Tuesday and used a 9-0 second-half run to break the game open.

“The start of both halves is what did us in,” Hoiberg said. “We didn’t hit shots early and got stagnant. They got it going from the 3-point line.”

The Wildcats tied a season high by making 13 3-pointers against Nebraska. Guards Kobe Webster and C.J. Wilcher wore the same confused look with the same upturned palms after the 11th.

Webster and Derrick Walker followed Northwestern guard Boo Buie around a screen, but neither recovered to Pete Nance, the Wildcats’ leading scorer, at the top of the key.

Buie threw a behind-the-back pass to Nance, who made the 3 to put the Wildcats up 17. Hoiberg called timeout, but his adjustments didn’t take. Nebraska left Nance, who finished with 20 points on four 3-pointers, open for another 3 on the next possession.

“Nance really had it going,” Hoiberg said. “We screwed (our coverage) up on the first (play) out of the timeout, which you can’t do. It’s hard to get those (mistakes) back. You just have to be on point in this league.”

Tuesday’s dam break was no isolated incident. The Huskers arrived in Evanston ranked 243rd in 3-point defense. They’d allowed 10 3-pointers in 11 of 26 games. And Northwestern had canned 13 3s against them just 18 days earlier.

But Nebraska didn’t learn its lesson, and it couldn’t match the firepower. NU shot 29.2% from 3 Tuesday, which was the seventh time it has shot below 30% from distance this season.

“They made theirs, we didn’t, and they opened it up,” Hoiberg said. “If we make those shots, we’re right there toe-to-toe with them. But they made the shots. We didn’t. Give them credit.”

Bryce McGowens finished with 15 points and broke Dave Hoppen’s freshman scoring record on a free throw with 13:07 to play. Hoppen needed 32 games to score 445 points during the 1982-83 season. McGowens has scored 552 in 27.

Hoiberg credited McGowens’ work ethic and commitment to the weight room for his improvement this season.

Nebraska trailed 37-31 after a sloppy first half in which it committed eight turnovers and lacked defensive intensity.

The Wildcats made six of their first 10 shots and led 24-10 with 8:31 to go. The Huskers shot 3 of 11 from 3 during the game’s first 12 minutes. Then they ditched the long ball and fought their way back.

Alonzo Verge scored 10 of his first-half points during the half’s final seven minutes, and all 10 came at the rim or foul line. The Chicago product finished with 15 points to go with four steals and two rebounds. Derrick Walker dished a career-high five assists to go with 10 rebounds. Chase Audige and Buie followed Nance’s lead with 15 points apiece.

Nebraska will play Iowa, which blew out Michigan State on Tuesday, at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday night. The Huskers lost to Iowa by 23 points on Super Bowl Sunday, but Hoiberg hopes Nebraska can put up a better fight on Senior Night.

"Iowa's playing great right now — as good as any team in our league right now,” Hoiberg said. “ ... It's about coming home and giving our fans one last game to cheer about and feel good about."

