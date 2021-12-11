Nebraska falls to No. 18 Auburn in second straight 30-point loss

ATLANTA — Nebraska lost 99-68 to No. 18 Auburn on Saturday, marking the Huskers’ second straight 30-point loss and fourth in a row overall.

The Tigers (8-1) led by as many as 32 and were up by double digits for more than 32 minutes. Nebraska (5-6) committed a season-high 20 turnovers which helped Auburn to a 27-4 edge in fast-break points.

Jabari Smith led the Tigers with 21 points, including an off-the-backboard alley-oop that put Auburn up by 28. The Huskers allowed three lob dunks during the second half and several more highlight plays at State Farm Arena. Wendell Green added 19 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3, with six assists off the bench.

C.J.Wilcher led Nebraska with a season-high 17 points. Derrick Walker finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the season.

Nebraska will host Kansas State at 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.