Nebraska falls to No. 7 Purdue as Boilermakers control game from start to finish

Those mistakes accentuated the considerable disadvantages Nebraska faced against Purdue’s accomplished frontcourt. Regardless of who played center — Walker, Andre and Lat Mayen all took shifts — the Huskers had few answers for Purdue’s size. Zach Edey (22 points, nine rebounds), the 7-foot-4 sophomore, bullied Husker defenders under the rim. Senior Trevion Williams (10 points, five rebounds, three assists), the seasoned sixth man, schooled Nebraska with his trademark shoulder shimmies and no-look passes.

And NU’s perimeter defense had its hands full with sophomore Jaden Ivey, who finished with 17 points, five assists and four rebounds. Ivey hurt Nebraska from the free throw line, where he finished 5 of 6, from the 3-point line, where he sank a mean step-back 3 early, and in transition, where he slammed a vicious put-back dunk to give Purdue a 23-4 lead with 12:42 left in the first half.

Ivey was one of five Boilermakers to grab at least two offensive rebounds. As a team, Purdue scored 21 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.

“We knew going in that rebounding was going to be an issue, but you’ve got to find a way,” Hoiberg said. “Our guards have to be able to find a way to get in there when the big guys are locked up in a battle with those big guys."