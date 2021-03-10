Nebraska falls to Penn State in first round of the Big Ten tournament

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was those fouls I picked up — they were careless,” McGowens said. “I feel like that was probably the biggest thing that happened tonight.”

Penn State took its first lead of the second half with two Izaiah Brockington free throws at the 9:27 mark. From there, the game remained tight, with both defenses digging in against one another. Dalano Banton scored seven straight points on three layups and a free throw. Walker tied the game at 59 with two free throws. But PSU guard Myles Dread — after struggling all night — hit a crucial 3-points to give his team a 63-59 lead with 2:48 left. Penn State held off Nebraska down the stretch by hitting its free throws and relying on NU’s misses. The Huskers shot just 33.3% from the field and 18.8% from 3 in the second half.

It was Hoiberg’s second straight seven-win season, but his tone about this team differed significantly from his first, in part because of the “adversity,” he said, his team battled through.