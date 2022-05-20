Nebraska gets walk-on transfer Jeffrey Grace

Nebraska men's basketball added walk-on transfer Jeffrey Grace to its roster Thursday night.

Grace, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard, spent his freshman season as a preferred walk-on at Arizona State. He did not appear in a game for the Sun Devils.

He did play AAU basketball with fellow walk-on Sam Hoiberg, son of coach Fred Hoiberg, in high school, though. Hoiberg and Grace played for Breakaway Basketball in Illinois. Grace is from Elmhurst, Illinois.

Grace is the third new walk-on to join the Huskers this offseason. Elkhorn South’s Henry Burt committed on May 5. Ashland-Greenwood’s Cale Jacobsen committed as a preferred walk-on two days later.

Former walk-ons Jackson Cronin and Jace Piatkowski entered the transfer portal this offseason. Chris McGraw graduated.

