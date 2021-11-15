Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens earns Big Ten freshman of the week honors

Husker guard Bryce McGowens was honored as the Big Ten freshman of the week on Monday.

McGowens averaged a Big Ten-best 27 points on 52% shooting, along with 5.5 rebounds, in two games. He joined Dave Hoppen as the only freshmen in school history to post multiple 25-point games.

In the season opener against Western Illinois, he had 25 points — the most by a Husker in their debut. Against Sam Houston, McGowens finished with 29 points, one shy of Nebraska’s single-game freshman record, in NU's 74-65 win.

McGowens is the first Husker freshman honored by the Big Ten since Glynn Watson on Feb. 15, 2016.

Nebraska returns to the court on Tuesday against Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.