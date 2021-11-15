 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens earns Big Ten freshman of the week honors
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens earns Big Ten freshman of the week honors

Nebraska and Creighton will face off on Tuesday in Lincoln.

Husker guard Bryce McGowens was honored as the Big Ten freshman of the week on Monday.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

McGowens averaged a Big Ten-best 27 points on 52% shooting, along with 5.5 rebounds, in two games. He joined Dave Hoppen as the only freshmen in school history to post multiple 25-point games.

In the season opener against Western Illinois, he had 25 points — the most by a Husker in their debut. Against Sam Houston, McGowens finished with 29 points, one shy of Nebraska’s single-game freshman record, in NU's 74-65 win.

McGowens is the first Husker freshman honored by the Big Ten since Glynn Watson on Feb. 15, 2016.

Nebraska returns to the court on Tuesday against Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert