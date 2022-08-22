Nebraska guard Quaran McPherson suffers season-ending knee injury

Nebraska men's basketball guard Quaran McPherson suffered a season-ending knee injury and will miss the 2022-23 season, according to a release on Monday.

McPherson, a redshirt freshman, did not appear in any games last season. He hurt the knee while training during his summer break. He will have surgery and is expected to miss between six and eight months.

“It is disappointing to see Quaran’s redshirt freshman year end this early,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He had a very good summer and worked hard to put himself in position for playing time. Quaran came back from a similar injury back in high school to play at a high level, so he understands the rehab process ahead. Knowing the type of competitor he is, I think Quaran will do everything he can to get back healthy.”

McPherson's injury leaves NU thin at point guard. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel and freshman Ramel Lloyd Jr. are the only healthy scholarship point guards on the roster. NU also expects SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel to handle some playmaking duties.