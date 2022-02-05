Nebraska 'just didn't come prepared' in 24-point loss to Northwestern

The Husker legends filed in at half court during halftime.
Dave Hoppen, the Huskers’ all-time leading scorer, joined several other faces from past Husker lore.
Awkward. Some fans had already left for the exits.
Nebraska lost 87-63 to Northwestern on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The boo birds came out before NU could honor the historic Huskers it invited to PBA.
The Huskers trailed by 22 at halftime and as many as 35. They only led for 13 seconds.
"Today we just didn't come prepared," said guard CJ Wilcher. "Sad to say."
Said coach Fred Hoiberg: "Listen, guys, it's disappointing, to say the least, to come out with this type of effort at home."
Hoiberg said NU has to take a day off Sunday and will "see who's ready to compete on Monday morning."
Boo Buie led the Wildcats with 27 points on six 3-pointers. Northwestern made 13 as a team, the fourth-most Nebraska has allowed this season.
Chase Audige added 16 points in 25 minutes. Ryan Young scored 12.
Wilcher scored 15 points to lead Nebraska, 13 of which came during the first half. Bryce McGowens added 10, nine of which came in the second half. Plenty of NU fans had left by then.
Nebraska has now lost 10 straight games and, dating back to last season, 13 straight in conference play.
The Wildcats (11-10, 4-8), who had lost eight of 10 entering Saturday, weren’t supposed to be much better. But thanks to Nebraska’s usual woes — selfish offense, inattentive defense and uninspired mettle — they looked like it.
Trailing 14-13, Northwestern scored 12 straight points and 18 of the next 21. Its formula: straight-line drives and simple passes. Nothing novel for any team besides Nebraska, which cemented its status as the Big Ten’s basement dweller.
The Huskers allowed eight offensive rebounds and committed eight turnovers in the first half alone. It only made nine field goals.
With under a minute to play before halftime, Bryce McGowens dribbled between his legs and hoisted a contested 3-pointer that bounced off the rim. Fred Hoiberg dropped his head in response.
Bad shot selection, simple defensive errors and failure to rebound. That’s been the story of NU’s season. And on a Saturday afternoon brimming with hope for a conference win, Northwestern sunk that optimism. Fast.
Nebraska will host Minnesota on Wednesday and play at Iowa after that. The Huskers have seven games left to win their first Big Ten game. On Saturday, they wasted a prime chance to do so.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.