Nebraska 'just didn't come prepared' in 24-point loss to Northwestern

The Husker legends filed in at half court during halftime.

Dave Hoppen, the Huskers’ all-time leading scorer, joined several other faces from past Husker lore.

Awkward. Some fans had already left for the exits.

Nebraska lost 87-63 to Northwestern on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The boo birds came out before NU could honor the historic Huskers it invited to PBA.

The Huskers trailed by 22 at halftime and as many as 35. They only led for 13 seconds.

"Today we just didn't come prepared," said guard CJ Wilcher. "Sad to say."

Said coach Fred Hoiberg: "Listen, guys, it's disappointing, to say the least, to come out with this type of effort at home."

Hoiberg said NU has to take a day off Sunday and will "see who's ready to compete on Monday morning."

Boo Buie led the Wildcats with 27 points on six 3-pointers. Northwestern made 13 as a team, the fourth-most Nebraska has allowed this season.

Chase Audige added 16 points in 25 minutes. Ryan Young scored 12.