Nebraska keeps it close early, but No. 25 Iowa pulls away in second half

LINCOLN — The score looked closer but the Hawkeyes made it clear: The Nebraska-Iowa rivalry still belongs to the black and gold.

Nebraska lost 88-78 to Iowa on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Hawkeyes scored 19 second-chance points and shot 40.9% from 3.

Trailing 58-56 with 9:29 to play, Nebraska generated an open corner 3-pointer for C.J. Wilcher, its best 3-point shooter. But Wilcher’s jumper clanked wayward, the Huskers committed turnovers on its next three possessions and Iowa took advantage.

The Hawkeyes 11 straight points after Wilcher’s miss, nine of which came from the Murray twins. Kris Murray scored seven of the 11 and finished with 12 points. Keegan converted a layup with 6:34 to play that put Iowa up 13, its largest lead of the game. He finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Iowa guard Tony Perkins scored a career-high 20 points after entering Friday averaging 6.1. He hadn’t scored in double figures since Dec. 6 vs. Illinois.

The Huskers trailed 36-35 at halftime after a hot shooting half for the McCaffery brothers. Connor and Patrick, the sons of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, combined for 17 points on 5 of 6 shooting from 3-point range.

Their performance made up for a slow start from Big Ten Player of the Year candidate Keegan Murray, who scored just four points on 1 of 6 shooting in the first half with dozens of NBA scouts in attendance. Murray entered Friday averaging 27.7 points per game on 60% shooting.

Bryce McGowens, the Huskers’ first-round prospect, didn’t fair much better early. He entered the locker room with three points on 1-5 shooting. His brother, Trey, led the Huskers with nine points that came off several punishing drives to the rim.

Trey McGowens and fellow senior night honorees Derrick Walker, Kobe Webster, Alonzo Verge and Lat Mayen combined for 30 of Nebraska’s 35 first-half points.

The Hawkeyes spoiled Senior Night anyway, completing a season sweep. NU fell to 7-21 and 1-16 in Big Ten play.

At least the Huskers don’t have to field more questions about their coach’s job security, though. Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts announced Thursday that Hoiberg would return next season after agreeing to restructure his contract.

The Huskers will close the season with a three-game road trip that begins 6 p.m. Sunday, when they play travel to Penn State. The Nittany Lions are 10-4 at home this season and have won three of their last four games.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.