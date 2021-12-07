Nebraska left searching for answers after lifeless performance against Michigan

“The lack of shot-making just completely affected everything,” Hoiberg said. “It just sucked the air out of the building.”

“We have probably five or six wide open looks, and those don't go down,” Hoiberg said. “Those are deflating, but it can't affect your effort on the other end.”

Nebraska did, though, which left Hoiberg and Walker searching for answers afterward. Walker said the loss hurt because the Huskers should’ve been “licking their chops” to play a blue blood like Michigan. “As basketball players, as competitors, as humans,” Walker said, “We should be happy, we should be ready to play.”

Instead, the Huskers lost their spirit along with their shooting touch. They left their coach contemplating wide-scale changes. After a loss like that, “I’m gonna consider everything over the next few days,” Hoiberg said.

That includes lineup changes, stylistic changes and more. With three day to prepare for No. 18 Auburn Saturday, Hoiberg said NU will spend the next three days competing in practice to see “who wants to play hard.”

As a former player, Hoiberg understands how frustrating Nebraska’s scoring droughts can be. He suffered through plenty of them himself.