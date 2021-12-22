Nebraska makes 15 3-pointers in win over Kennesaw State

LINCOLN — Nebraska finally flashed its shooting touch during Wednesday’s 88-74 win over Kennesaw State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers made 15 3-pointers against the Owls, which set a new Nebraska record under Fred Hoiberg. Keisei Tominaga made four of them and finished with a team-high 18 points. Bryce McGowens added 11 points before fouling out. And Alonzo Verge set a new PBA record (and career high) with 12 assists to go with 16 points and seven rebounds. Nebraska finished with a season-high 20 assists as a team.

The Huskers’ 3-point performance snapped a streak of five straight games shooting 31% or worse from 3-point range. Nebraska entered Wednesday’s game shooting 25.2% from 3 on the season, which ranked 353rd out of 358 teams, according to KenPom.

NU hopes that momentum sustains the 10-day break between now and Jan. 2, when they’ll host Ohio State to begin their conference-only schedule. The Owls are no substitute for the Buckeyes, but Nebraska will enter conference play with confidence, something they’ve been lacking for most of this season.

