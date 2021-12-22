 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Nebraska makes 15 3-pointers in win over Kennesaw State
2 comments
alert topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska makes 15 3-pointers in win over Kennesaw State

Keisei Tominaga

Keisei Tominaga hit four 3-pointers for Nebraska on Wednesday, finishing with a team-best 18 points. The Huskers' 15 3s were also the most in Fred Hoiberg's tenure in Lincoln.

 EAKIN HOWARD, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for Nebraska men's basketball.

LINCOLN — Nebraska finally flashed its shooting touch during Wednesday’s 88-74 win over Kennesaw State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers made 15 3-pointers against the Owls, which set a new Nebraska record under Fred Hoiberg. Keisei Tominaga made four of them and finished with a team-high 18 points. Bryce McGowens added 11 points before fouling out. And Alonzo Verge set a new PBA record (and career high) with 12 assists to go with 16 points and seven rebounds. Nebraska finished with a season-high 20 assists as a team.

The Huskers’ 3-point performance snapped a streak of five straight games shooting 31% or worse from 3-point range. Nebraska entered Wednesday’s game shooting 25.2% from 3 on the season, which ranked 353rd out of 358 teams, according to KenPom.

NU hopes that momentum sustains the 10-day break between now and Jan. 2, when they’ll host Ohio State to begin their conference-only schedule. The Owls are no substitute for the Buckeyes, but Nebraska will enter conference play with confidence, something they’ve been lacking for most of this season.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

2 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert